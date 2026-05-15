Lady Louise Windsor Takes on Paid Role at Royal Windsor Horse Show Amid Praise for Work Ethic

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has joined the Royal Windsor Horse Show as a paid organizer and carriage driving competitor. Praised for her dedication and humility, the 22-year-old royal continues to honor her late grandfather Prince Philip’s legacy through equestrian events, with speculation growing about her potential military career.

Lady Louise Windsor has secured a paid position at the Royal Windsor Horse Show , where she is serving as one of the chief organizers and offering a concierge service.

Officials have praised the 22-year-old royal as a dedicated worker and a significant asset to the team, describing her as down-to-earth with no sense of entitlement. The University of St Andrews student appeared unfazed by the rain as she arrived for the prestigious equestrian event, wearing practical attire including a tweed coat, a 'RWHS' cap, and Wellington boots.

Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied her to the show, which will also be attended by King Charles later this week. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was visibly proud of her daughter’s contributions, sporting an elegant beige tweed jacket and dark trousers as she helped with preparations.

The director of the show, Nick Brooks-Ward, lauded Lady Louise’s work ethic and highlighted her commitment to the role, though she is expected to maintain a low profile due to her studies. Beyond her behind-the-scenes role, Lady Louise will compete in the carriage driving event later in the week—a skill she learned from her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The royal and the Duke of Edinburgh bonded over their shared passion for carriage driving, which Philip notably pursued at a competitive level, representing Britain in international championships and races in Norfolk. In a touching tribute, Lady Louise drove Philip’s carriage at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. She continues to honor his memory by participating in equestrian events, including this year’s show, where she will drive his cherished ponies.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who are the president and vice-president of the show, regularly contribute to the event, which holds sentimental value as a longstanding royal tradition, especially given Queen Elizabeth II’s fondness for it. Lady Louise’s dedication to equestrian pursuits has earned her comparisons to her late grandmother, with royal commentators noting a similar quiet confidence and capability. While Lady Louise has traditionally kept a low profile, her recent interest in a military career has drawn attention.

According to insiders, she has expressed enthusiasm for serving the monarchy and country through the Army Cadets, reflecting her father’s own path during his university years. If she chooses this path, she would follow in Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps as the first female royal in recent history to pursue a military career. Biographer Ingrid Seward has often remarked on Louise’s resemblance to the late Queen in terms of her reserved yet capable demeanor.

As the youngest of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Lady Louise remains a compelling figure in the royal family, balancing her studies, personal interests, and budding public role with discretion and determination





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