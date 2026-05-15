Lady Louise Windsor’s Hard Work Praised as She Takes On Paid Role at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise Windsor has secured a paid job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she is lauded for her dedication and hands-on approach. The young royal is not only organizing the prestigious event but also competing in carriage driving, showcasing her equestrian skills. As she develops her public persona, her future may include military service, continuing a royal tradition.

Lady Louise Windsor , the 22-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has reportedly accepted a paid position at the prestigious Royal Windsor Horse Show , where she is acting as one of the chief organizers.

The event, which began this week and is held at Windsor Castle, has received praise from officials who lauded her as a 'real asset' to the team, describing her as hardworking with 'no airs or graces.

' Despite the cold May weather, Lady Louise was seen arriving in a practical ensemble, wearing a Joules Tweed Field Coat in a heather check pattern, navy trousers tucked into Wellington boots, and a 'RWHS' cap over her blonde hair. Her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied her, with Sophie beaming proudly as her daughter assisted with the event's preparations.

Sophie, who is vice-president of the show, wore a beige tweed jacket, dark brown trousers, and a white scarf, accessorizing with a waterproof windcheater and a brown shoulder bag. Lady Louise, who is studying English at the University of St Andrews, has a deep connection to the equestrian world, having learned carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Her passion for the sport runs in the family, as Philip was an accomplished carriage driver in the 1970s, even representing Britain internationally. In a touching tribute during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Lady Louise drove her grandfather’s carriage in a procession, paying homage to her grandfather’s legacy. Beyond her organizing role, Lady Louise will also compete in the carriage driving event later this week, continuing her passion for equestrian sports.

The event’s director, Nick Brooks-Ward, highlighted her dedication, noting that she provides a 'first concierge service' and is being treated like any other employee, with no special privileges due to her royal status. This year, Lady Louise’s involvement marks a shift from her usual low profile, as she balances her university studies with her growing public responsibilities.

Often referred to as the royal family’s 'dark horse,' she is becoming more visible in equestrian circles, drawing comparisons to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her future ambitions may even include a military career, following in the footsteps of her great-grandmother, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II. Her interest in the Army Cadets, influenced by her father’s own military background, signals a potential new direction for the young royal





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