Lady Lava Leads 2026 Caribbean Music Awards Nominations with Nine Nods

The 2026 Caribbean Music Awards nominations are out, with Trinidadian star Lady Lava topping the list with nine nominations. The awards expand genre recognition with new categories like Dennery, Zess, Konpa, and French Caribbean, while last year's Brooklyn ceremony featured major performances.

The 2026 Caribbean Music Awards nominations were announced on June 10, 2025, highlighting a year of remarkable diversity and cross-genre achievement within the Caribbean music scene.

Trinidadian artist Lady Lava leads the pack with an impressive nine nominations spread across seven different categories, underscoring her status as a cross-genre powerhouse. The most-nominated song of the year is the infectious dancehall hit "Shake It to the Max," which also features Disco Neil, Silent Addy, and Skillibeng, and earned recognition in three separate categories.

This track's nomination is particularly poignant, as it was famously excluded from the February 2025 Grammy Awards-a decision that sparked widespread controversy and criticism from industry figures, including CEO Larry Jackson, who called it "devoid of any common sense.

" The Caribbean Music Awards itself serves to honor the artists, producers, and professionals who shape the vibrant and ever-evolving soundscape of the region. This year's nominations list boasts over 250 nominees across more than 40 categories, reflecting a commitment to genre inclusivity and cultural expansion.

In a significant move to honor specific regional styles, the ceremony introduces several new categories, including Dennery artist and song of the year, zess song of the year, konpa song of the year, chutney soca artist and song of the year, jab artist and song of the year, and French Caribbean song of the year. Alongside Lady Lava, artists Yung Bredda and Lu City each secured five nominations, demonstrating their strong influence and continued dominance in the dancehall and soca spheres.

Several other acts also earned four nominations apiece, illustrating a deep field of talented contenders. Last year's ceremony was a spectacular showcase held at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, featuring dynamic performances from top acts such as Shenseea, Ayetian & Govana with "Wah Yo Deh Pon," Moliy, Shenseea & Skillibeng performing "Shake It to the Max (Fly)," Reo & Téhilah's "La Vie Doux," Lola Doll, Shawn Storm & Lady Lava's "Send It Up," and Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss with "Same Boat.

" The upcoming 2026 awards will build on this legacy, with details about the event date and venue to be announced at a later time, while the nomination process and public voting website will conclude on Monday, August 10





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Caribbean Music Awards Lady Lava Nominations Shake It To The Max Genre Inclusivity New Categories Dennery Soca Dancehall Kings Theatre

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