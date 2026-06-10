Lady Georgina Bullough: The Life of Privilege That Wasn't

Lady Georgina Bullough, once hailed as 'the most beautiful girl in Britain', has revealed her life has been anything but a fairytale. The daughter of the 8th Earl of Mansfield, who was once touted as a possible bride for Prince Edward, has endured a decade and a half of misery. This includes teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and coping with the grief of her husband John's sudden death at 54.

Lady Georgina Bullough , once hailed as 'the most beautiful girl in Britain', has revealed her life has been anything but a fairytale. The daughter of the 8th Earl of Mansfield, who was once touted as a possible bride for Prince Edward , has endured a decade and a half of misery.

This includes teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and coping with the grief of her husband John's sudden death at 54. John, a Gulf War veteran and late owner of McEwens of Perth, the Scottish department store dubbed the 'Harrods of the North', died from a heart attack three years ago. Georgina said she thinks of him 'every minute of every day'.

His passing was an even greater tragedy because it came after they had stabilised their lives, after withstanding uncertainty and financial hardship when McEwens collapsed with debts of over £4 million in March 2016. Along the way, Georgina watched as her brother was accused of the 'Ribena rape' of a 16-year-old girl, laid her parents to rest, and took on the Royal Bank of Scotland in a bid to save the stately home she shared with John.

Her physical and mental health took a complete beating, as the woman born into what many would think is enviable wealth and privilege admitted, 'I needed to search for my mind, my heart, and my body'. Now back from the 'brink of collapse', Lady Bullough reflected on how life's best laid plans can go awry in Tatler's latest issue.

Georgina grew up in historic Scone Palace, within a 27,000-acre Perthshire estate with polo grounds, a racecourse and extensive shooting and fishing rights on the River Tay. For many years, it housed the Stone of Scone, which was used for centuries in the coronation of Scottish kings, including Robert the Bruce.

Instead of marrying into royalty, as it was perhaps expected of her, Georgina tied the knot with former Scots Guard officer and heir to the McEwens of Perth legacy, John Bullough, in 1998. Their wedding reception was held at Scone, with 500 guests in attendance. Georgina's father, William Murray, was worth £60 million in 2012, when ripples of shock ran through the aristocratic set after his younger son James Murray was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

James, who was working as an IT consultant at the time, was accused of assaulting the foster girl after getting her drunk at his flat in Oxford in June 2010. The younger of William's two sons was eventually cleared of the charges after the Old Etonian told Oxford Crown Court that he had a consensual relationship with the 16-year-old but harboured 'deep feelings of unease about it'.

Appearing as a character witness for her younger brother, Georgina described James as naive and 'easily taken advantage of'. She recounted how James spent a week travelling by bus after lending his car to a friend for a day, with Georgina telling the court: 'I said he should demand it back. But he didn't have the assertiveness for it.

'He always thinks the best of other people. He is never cynical, and he wouldn't see trouble coming that other people would see very quickly. He is easily taken advantage of.

' James was cleared of the charges after the jury took just one hour to acquit him, as his family spoke of their desire to move on with their lives in the aftermath of the week-long trial. Three years later, her father died and, in 2016, McEwens of Perth - which Georgina co-owned with her late husband John - went into administration.

Lady Georgina opened up about her challenges in the latest issue of high society magazine Tatler Georgina and John on their wedding day at St John's Kirk in Perth. Their wedding reception was held at Scone, with 500 guests in attendance Georgina posing for Tatler with her 23-year-old son, Hercules, who she is now raising by herself In a statement at the time, they said their thoughts were with more than a hundred staff members who faced redundancy.

Georgina told Tatler: 'We knew everybody - 120 people worked at McEwens. There was a lot of responsibility.

' She added they felt a 'lot of shame' after the family-owned department store collapsed as staff members they knew personally lost their jobs. Commenting on the toll it took on John, she said: 'I saw what it was doing to someone that I loved very, very much, who didn't deserve this failur





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lady Georgina Bullough Tatler Scone Palace Mcewens Of Perth John Bullough Prince Edward

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #2 Continues Steampunk MysteryThe second issue of Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie, releasing June 10th from Image Comics, advances a missing persons investigation linked to buried secrets. Lady Mechanika and Inspector Singh follow a case that resurfaces past horrors, while other characters confront mechanical creatures at a defunct amusement park. The story expands the steampunk universe with detailed clockwork designs, airships, and a blend of mystery and mechanical threats. The comic explores themes of forgotten history, technological consequence, and personal determination within a richly realized Victorian-era setting.

Read more »

Gorilla goes viral for seemingly reassessing life choices after a spat with his lady friendA 13-year-old gorilla named Kiyomasa goes viral after being caught on video in deep thought following a tiff with a female gorilla at a Japanese zoo.

Read more »

Adrien Brody Stepping Up as Father Figure for Georgina Chapman's Kids Amid Harvey Weinstein's IncarcerationActor Adrien Brody spotted on a fatherly outing with Georgina Chapman's son, highlighting his role as a parent while the children's father, Harvey Weinstein, remains behind bars. Weinstein publicly expressed approval of Brody's involvement.

Read more »

Lady Georgina Bullough: A Life of Misery Despite Privileged UpbringingLady Georgina Bullough, once hailed as the most beautiful girl in Britain, has revealed a life of misery despite her privileged upbringing. She has spoken candidly about her struggles, including coping with the grief of her husband's sudden death and dealing with the financial hardships of her family's department store, McEwens of Perth, which collapsed with debts of over £4million in 2016.

Read more »