Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Releases New Mascara That's a Top Seller

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has launched a new mascara, the B Structural Volumizing + Lengthening Mascara, that has quickly become a top seller. First released in January, the mascara promises to lengthen, nourish, and hold lashes for all-day wear thanks to its new haircare-inspired B-Silk formula. This amino acid-based formula coats lashes with bold color, flexible hold, and buildable volume while resisting smudging and fading for up to 12 hours.

Rice protein is also added to help promote healthy, longer lashes. Reviewers praise the mascara for its smooth application, lack of flakiness or clumping, and noticeable lift and color. Many shoppers report seeing a difference in just one coat, with some claiming the mascara increased their lash volume by as much as five times. Haus Labs states that the B Structural Mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. While the formula provides long-lasting wear, reviewers find it easy to remove with a simple cleanser. The company also notes that one dollar from every purchase at Haus Labs goes to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which focuses on promoting mental health awareness and resources for young people





