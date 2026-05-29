Lady Gaga's GRAMMY Performance and Apple TV Concert Film: What You Need to Know

Catch Lady Gaga's GRAMMY performance and reimagined concert film on Apple TV before it leaves the service on June 13. Plus, BLACKPINK's new Razer gaming collection and more entertainment news.

Lady Gaga 's captivating performance at the 68th GRAMMY Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2026, left audiences spellbound.

While fans who missed her Mayhem Ball tour can now enjoy reimagined performances in a new concert film, access is limited to subscribers only. The concert film will be available until June 13, after which it will leave the streaming service. In other entertainment news, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has collaborated with gaming brand Razer to launch a new gaming collection, which comes with a free exclusive photocard.

Apple TV, an ad-free streaming service, is available for $12.99 per month or $99 per year, offering a wide range of original titles, including 'Lady Gaga at the Wiltern', a live performance filmed during a break from her Mayhem Ball tour. The live album is also available to stream on Apple Music.

However, the concert film will be leaving the service on June 13. In the meantime, fans can enjoy a trailer of Lady Gaga's live performance of 'Die With A Smile'





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Lady Gaga GRAMMY Awards Apple TV Concert Film BLACKPINK Razer Gaming Collection

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