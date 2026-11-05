Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson Dominate Halloween Streaming Records

Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson lead Halloween music streams. Luminate data shows huge gains for Gaga's new tracks and Thriller's enduring popularity this October.

Luminate data reveals that Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson dominated the Halloween music landscape this October. Streaming figures show massive spikes for Gaga's new releases and the enduring appeal of Jackson's iconic hit during the spooky season.

Lady Gaga Scream Queen Crown Streaming

Lady Gaga secured the top position among artists with a 65% increase in her catalog streams during the Halloween weekend. Luminate reported that her music received 10.57 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Oct. 31. This figure represents a significant jump from the 6.39 million streams recorded on the prior Saturday, Oct. 24.

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Three specific songs drove these impressive numbers for the pop star. "The Dead Dance," her Emmy-nominated synth-pop single from the second season of the series, posted the largest gain. The track earned 1.14 million streams on Oct. 31, a 414% increase from the 222,000 streams it had collected on Oct. 24.

Her song "Abracadabra," featured on the album also housing the dance-pop hit of the same name, saw strong performance as well. The track jumped 232% to over 1.04 million official streams on Halloween. This was a substantial rise from the 313,000 streams it garnered on the previous Saturday.

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"Bloody Mary" also benefited from social media trends, with fans using sped-up versions in edits. The song soared to 1.37 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Halloween. This marked a 91% jump from the 717,000 streams it earned on Oct. 24, solidifying its status as a modern seasonal anthem.

Unexpected Halloween Perennials Emerge

Other artists experienced unexpected viral success during the October 31 holiday period. Rick James' 1981 funk classic "Super Freak" became an unlikely Halloween staple. The song streamed in the seven-digits, hitting 1.2 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Oct. 31. This marked a 328% gain over the 273,000 streams it received on the prior Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Backstreet Boys also saw significant growth with "My Oh My." The track racked up 405,000 streams on Halloween, a 192% gain from the previous Saturday. Its violent-skewing music video and lyrics like "He comes alive at midnight" helped it slip into seasonal playlists despite not being a traditional horror track.

Obscure tracks also found new audiences through the Haunted Algorithm. October Country, a late-'69s L.A. psych-rock group with no major chart history, saw their song "Witch" become a streaming staple. The track generated 493,000 streams on Oct. 31 after posting just 82,000 the prior Saturday. This represents a massive 505% gain for the little-heard nugget.

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Michael Jackson Thriller Chart Performance

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" remains the best-performing song of every Halloween season. The track was already in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the chart dated Oct. 31. It racked up about 10.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Halloween, according to Luminate.

The song's weekend total was approximately 16 million streams. This included another 4 million on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2.3 million on Sunday. These figures suggest high cultural impact, though the data did not confirm a definitive No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for the holiday.

The industry continues to watch for new twists in the spooky saga. Potential future staples could include Queen's "Death on Two Legs," Ariana Grande's "Ghostin," or Adina Howard's "Freak Like Me." Artists like Lady Gaga and legacy acts like Michael Jackson continue to define the seasonal streaming landscape.