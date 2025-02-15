Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg Deliver a Surprise Medley at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg joined forces for a hilarious and unexpected musical medley at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance featured a mashup of their biggest hits, including Gaga's 'Poker Face', 'Bad Romance', and Samberg's work with the Lonely Island. Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance, adding his own Latin flavor to the mix.

Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg collaborated on a surprise musical medley during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance featured a medley of songs from both artists' discographies, including Gaga's hits 'Poker Face,' 'Alejandro,' and 'Bad Romance,' and Samberg's work with the Lonely Island, such as 'I'm on a Boat' and 'Jizz in My Pants.' The performance began with Samberg belting out lines from Timberlake's iconic 'Dick in a Box' Digital Short, with Gaga taking over the iconic lines.

Throughout the medley, the duo seamlessly transitioned between their individual hits, interspersed with humorous references to their past collaborations. At one point, Samberg even attempted to perform the 'Laser Cats 3' sketch, which he later admitted didn't live up to his initial expectations. The medley took an unexpected turn when Bad Bunny joined the stage, adding his own unique flair to the performance. He sang a few lines from his recent hits 'Baile Inolvidable' and 'DtMF,' before transitioning into a chorus of the Lonely Island's 'Motherlover.' The performance continued to escalate in energy and absurdity, with Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga encouraging the audience to sing along. The entire performance culminated in a joyous celebration of music and collaboration, highlighting the diverse talents of each artist involved.The unexpected collaboration and high-energy performance left the audience wanting more. It was a testament to the power of pop culture and the ability of artists to transcend genres and expectations. The internet erupted with reactions, praising the humorous and unexpected twists, the vocal prowess of all involved, and the overall celebratory spirit of the performance





