Lady Delilah Opens Manhattan With Exclusive Supper‑Club Concept

The h.wood Group launches Lady Delilah in the Meatpacking District on Oct 28, 2026, offering a high‑end dinner, cocktails and live entertainment in a privacy‑focused environment. The club's debut reflects Manhattan's booming private‑club market.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the h.wood Group unveiled Lady Delilah in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, positioning the new venue as a sophisticated supper‑club that blends fine dining, curated cocktails and live performances under one roof. The opening followed a preview event where musician Lauryn Hill entertained a select group of guests, hinting at the club's star‑powered entertainment lineup.

Exclusive Venue Design and Privacy Focus

Lady Delilah was conceived to fill a perceived gap in New York's nightlife, according to co‑founder Laurent Terzian. The club eschews conventional nightclub formats by offering a single, spacious layout where dinner and entertainment flow seamlessly without guests changing locations. Delilah's décor includes plush seating, low‑light ambience and a discreet camera‑control policy that mirrors the practices of other high‑end venues such as Soho House and San Vicente Bungalows.

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Terzian emphasized that privacy has become a luxury commodity. "In the age of social media, guests want to unplug. We go to great lengths to keep our guests feeling safe and protected," he said. The club's policy requires patrons to cover phone cameras with stickers or refrain from sharing content, an approach that aligns with trends in Manhattan's private‑club scene, where some clubs ban photography altogether.

Market Context: Manhattan's Growing Private‑Club Scene

Manhattan is home to an estimated 50 private clubs, with new openings anticipated each year. Competition for membership at clubs such as ZZ's Club, Casa Cipriani and Chez Margaux can be intense, with initiation fees and annual dues reaching thousands of dollars. The city's hospitality sector reflects a broader shift: while traditional bars and nightclubs grew by just 1.5% between late 2023 and mid‑2026, entertainment and gaming venues surged by 37.5%, and event spaces increased by 11.8%, according to a July report by analytics firm Live XYZ.

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Restaurants in Manhattan increased by 6.2%, underscoring the city's appetite for dining experiences that double as nightlife. Lady Delilah's model, which combines a lavish dinner service-including a $135 caviar option and a $73 lobster fettuccine-with cocktails and live entertainment, taps into this trend by offering a single, curated experience for patrons seeking both culinary and social indulgence.

Founders' Background and Vision

The h.wood Group, founded in 2008 by Laurent Terzian and Alok Toll, has been a pivotal player in Hollywood's nightlife landscape. Both men were raised in Los Angeles during the late 1990s and early 2000s, a period when clubbing was characterized by intense competition for location-based status. Their previous ventures, such as The Nice Guy, helped shape Los Angeles's nightlife aesthetic before they shifted focus to Manhattan.

In preparing for Lady Delilah's launch, Terzian recounted his early experiences in Hollywood, noting how the era taught him two enduring lessons: creating memorable experiences and protecting the people having them. "The rise of social media has changed the dynamic of nightlife. Privacy is now one of the most important things," he stated, underscoring the club's privacy‑first approach.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

With its debut, Lady Delilah redefines Manhattan's night‑life landscape by merging fine dining, curated drinks and live music while prioritizing guest anonymity. The club's strategy reflects a broader industry shift towards immersive, privacy‑oriented experiences that cater to the evolving expectations of high‑spending patrons. As Manhattan's private‑club market continues to expand, Lady Delilah's model may well set a new standard for exclusivity and experiential luxury in the city's nightlife scene.