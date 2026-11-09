Lady Alice Manners Engaged to Patch Fordham at Belvoir Castle

Lady Alice Manners announces her engagement to Patrick Fordham amidst images at Belvoir Castle, marking a significant moment for the Manners family.

High society socialite Lady Alice Manners has officially announced her engagement to her long-term partner, Patrick Fordham, known familiarly as Patch. The second oldest daughter of David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland, and Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, shared the news through a series of photographs posted on Instagram. The announcement highlights a joyful union that has been anticipated by close friends and family for some time, culminating in a romantic proposal in the English countryside.

Lady Alice, who is 31 years old, captioned the heartwarming image carousel with a reference to the elements she considers essential for her happiness. She wrote, 'Horses, a Diamond and most importantly Patch... had to be a YES.' The images feature the couple in a rustic setting, with Lady Alice dressed in a stylish brown fur coat that contrasts beautifully with the natural landscape surrounding them. The location of the proposal is believed to be the grounds of Grade I-listed Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, an estate steeped in aristocratic history.

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Proposal Details and Romantic Timeline

The engagement follows a period of relative privacy regarding the couple's relationship, though speculation about their romance began earlier last year. The relationship reportedly gained public attention during Alice's Midsummer Night's Dream-themed 30th birthday celebrations, which took place in April. Writing on her personal Substack newsletter, The Accidental Duchess, Alice's mother, Emma Manners, provided insight into the evening. She noted that while Viola gave a wonderful speech, Alice's boyfriend Patch delivered a Shakespearean ode on love, fitting the theme of the party perfectly.

Recent images shared by Lady Alice provide a glimpse into the couple's life together prior to the engagement. In March, the stylish socialite posted several photos from a romantic trip to Mauritius with her now-fiancé. The pictures showed the pair enjoying the sunshine and crystal-blue waters of the tropical destination. The new images from the proposal continue this trend of shared experiences, featuring the couple horse-riding, a passion Lady Alice has held since she grew up on the family estate.

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Family Reactions and Social Circle

The Manners family responded to the news with enthusiasm and warmth. Lady Eliza Manners, Alice's sister, commented on the engagement post with a playful warning to the groom. She wrote, 'The best news! Watch out Patch, you're a Manners now,' signaling the formal integration of Patrick Fordham into the prominent aristocratic family. The couple also shared a sweet snap of themselves riding horses, with Lady Alice showing off her glistening engagement ring against the side of a white horse, further emphasizing their shared love for equestrian activities.

The engagement news arrives amidst a backdrop of recent personal challenges and notable social events in Lady Alice's life. She was previously in a relationship with Otis Ferry, the son of musician Bryan Ferry. The couple, who lived together at Belvoir Castle, ended their relationship in 2022. This chapter of her personal life closes as she begins a new one with Patrick Fordham, marking a fresh start for the heiress to one of Britain's oldest dukedoms.

Recent Challenges and Public Appearances

Just months before the engagement announcement, Lady Alice made headlines due to a distressing incident involving a robbery. Richard Eden, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor, reported that Lady Alice suffered a theft on an LNER train. The stolen suitcase contained several outfits and a white handbag that once belonged to her great-grandmother, the late Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll. Lady Alice described the bag, which is monogrammed with an M for Margaret, as 'priceless and irreplaceable.'

The theft generated significant public sympathy and legal discussion. Lady Alice stated that she knew exactly where the thief was and mentioned that the British Transport Police had a photo of the man. However, she expressed frustration that the police would not share the CCTV footage with her. She appealed to the police online, asking why they would not send someone to retrieve the item immediately. The police explained that they cannot enter a property without a warrant, which requires more evidence than just tracker data, a process that likely contributed to the stress she was experiencing.

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Upcoming Events and Future Expectations

The Midsummer Night's Dream-themed birthday celebration at Belvoir Castle remains a vivid memory for many in the social circle. The 15,000-acre estate hosted a gathering of close friends and family, including her sisters, Lady Eliza and Violet Lindesay-Bethune, the Countess of Lindsay. Notable attendees included Hum Fleming, the great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, who was seen wearing a spectacular green dress and a floral crown. Hum's twin sister, Chloe, also attended, wearing a pink veil and a larger floral headpiece.

Lady Alice wore a pink dress to the party, which held deep sentimental value as it once belonged to her grandmother. She explained on Instagram that the dress was her Granny's wedding dress, and after her grandmother passed away in January, she tried it on for the first time. The dress fit perfectly, and she knew she had to wear it for a special moment. The engagement to Patrick Fordham is expected to be another such special moment, celebrated by the Manners family and their extensive network of high society friends in the coming months.