Lady A's Hillary Scott Announces Pregnancy with Fourth Child

Country singer Hillary Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting their fourth daughter this summer. Scott shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that her three daughters are thrilled to welcome a new sibling.

Lady A singer Hillary Scott announced she is expecting her fourth child, a baby girl, with her husband Chris Tyrrell. Scott shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white post featuring photos of her three daughters' wrists adorned with friendship bracelets that read, 'big sister.' She also included a picture of a clear bin filled with clothes, labeled with a sticky note that said 'Maternity.

' 'Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family,' Scott wrote in the caption. 'I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time. 😅.' She went on to express her gratitude for their expanding family, stating, '4 daughters. 🥰 We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!' Scott concluded her post by sharing their anticipation for the baby's arrival, writing, 'We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HILLARY SCOTT LADY A PREGNANCY BABY GIRL FOURTH CHILD FAMILY COUNTRY MUSIC

