LADWP Taps Top Law Firm to Battle Palisades Fire Litigation

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has engaged Munger, Tolles & Olson, a renowned law firm, to represent it in a deluge of lawsuits stemming from the devastating Palisades fire. The firm, known for handling high-profile wildfire litigation, will investigate potential claims and defend against lawsuits filed by residents whose property was damaged or destroyed.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ( LADWP ) has awarded a three-year, $10-million contract to the prestigious law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson to defend against a wave of litigation stemming from the devastating Palisades fire. The Board of Water and Power, comprised of mayoral appointees, voted to retain the firm on Tuesday, authorizing them to investigate potential claims and respond to lawsuits from residents whose homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged in the blaze.

Under the agreement, partners at Munger, Tolles & Olson will charge the city up to $1,975 per hour for their legal services, while associates will bill from $745 to $1,180 per hour. A spokesperson for L.A. City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto emphasized that the 'discounted rate structure' was a key factor in choosing the firm. While the agreement was formally approved this week, Munger, Tolles & Olson began representing the city on January 12, just five days after the Palisades fire erupted, leaving a trail of destruction that claimed nearly 7,000 homes and other structures and at least 12 lives.This swift action contrasts sharply with LADWP's response to finding a contractor to repair the Santa Ynez Reservoir, a critical 117-million-gallon water storage facility in the Palisades that was empty during the fire. Utility workers discovered a tear in the reservoir's floating cover in January 2024, leading to its emptying months later in preparation for repairs. The reasons behind the reservoir's deactivation and its prolonged absence from service are likely to be central to Munger Tolles' legal work. LADWP attributes the delay to the competitive bidding process for the repairs. The law firm is also expected to defend against claims related to DWP's fire hydrants running dry during the fire. Karen Richardson, another spokesperson for Feldstein Soto, stated that the firm was selected due to its specialized expertise and LADWP's 'pressing need' for legal representation during an emergency. The city interviewed three law firms before settling on Munger Tolles, according to Richardson.In a memo outlining the firm's scope of work, LADWP Chief Executive Janisse Quiñones and General Counsel Benjamin Chapman highlighted Munger, Tolles & Olson's track record handling lawsuits related to major wildfires. They cited the firm's involvement in the massive litigation arising from the 2023 Maui fires, where approximately 75 Munger Tolles staffers and lawyers represented Hawaiian Electric Industries and Hawaiian Electric Co. Those lawsuits, ultimately settled for over $4 billion, are currently on hold after insurance companies challenged the deal.Munger Tolles also defended Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in connection with the 2018 Camp fire, the destructive blaze that ravaged the town of Paradise, resulting in 84 fatalities. PG&E ultimately pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and faced further litigation. Recognizing the complexities and potential scale of the litigation stemming from the Palisades fire, the DWP officials emphasized the importance of selecting a firm with extensive experience in wildfire-related cases. They concluded that Munger Tolles' experience and expertise were 'proper and prudent'.Daniel Levin, a partner at Munger Tolles, will serve as the primary contact for daily operations related to the LADWP cases. Levin was part of the legal team defending the city of Los Angeles in a lawsuit alleging the construction of inaccessible affordable housing, a case that was settled in August 2024 with the city agreeing to pay $40 million.Facing hundreds, potentially thousands, of claims from homeowners, businesses, and insurance companies, the city anticipates a prolonged legal battle. At least five lawsuits with over three dozen plaintiffs, including reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, have already been filed against the city in L.A. County Superior Court. These lawsuits invoke 'inverse condemnation,' a legal doctrine allowing landowners to seek compensation when property damage is caused by public use. In these cases, homeowners are linking the fire damage to LADWP's electrical infrastructure. Those who lost homes or businesses in the Eaton fire are pursuing a similar claim against Southern California Edison, alleging that the utility's equipment sparked the blaze. However, no such direct link has been established between DWP's equipment and the Palisades fire





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palisades Fire LADWP Munger Tolles & Olson Litigation Wildfire Lawsuit Inverse Condemnation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victims of Palisades Fire sue LADWP over water supply issuesA group of residents impacted by the Palisades Fire is suing the LADWP, alleging the city and its agency was unprepared.

Read more »

Victims of Palisades Fire Sue LADWP Over Water Supply ManagementMore than a dozen victims of the Palisades fire are suing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), alleging that the utility's failure to manage water supplies hindered firefighters' ability to combat the deadly blaze. The lawsuit claims that LADWP should have maintained water in the nearby Santa Ynez Reservoir, which was empty at the time of the fire. The plaintiffs argue that this lack of water supply significantly worsened the damage caused by the fire.

Read more »

LADWP to Build Distribution Station at Controversial Site near School in PalisadesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Palisades Fire Destroys Shopping Center in Pacific PalisadesA shopping center in Pacific Palisades, California, was destroyed by the Palisades Fire on Monday, January 27, 2025. The center housed businesses such as The Gray Dragon toy store and Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria.

Read more »

Pacific Palisades Man Documents Devastation of Childhood Home in Palisades FireHenri Yonet's heartbreaking video captures the destruction of his childhood home in the Palisades Fire. The relentless Santa Ana winds fueled the blaze, consuming homes and memories in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Read more »

This map shows where the Palisades fire is burning in Pacific PalisadesA brush fire that ignited Tuesday morning has threatened homes and forced evacuations in the Pacific Palisades area.

Read more »