Angelenos have been dealing with increasingly higher energy costs and are demanding to know why. ABC7 sat down with the interim head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to get some answers.

Angelenos have been dealing with increasingly higher energy costs and are demanding to know why. ABC7 sat down with the interim head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to get some answers.

The interim general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power acknowledged the utility faces a significant credibility challenge as customers voice concerns about rising water and power bills, saying greater transparency and outside scrutiny are essential to rebuilding trust.

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“I think transparency will get trust back, but if we are not forthcoming with what we're doing and it doesn't feel like we're being open and honest and letting people come in and do audits and look at what we do, then we're going to always be stuck with this trust issue,” Interim General Manager Dave Hanson said. Hanson's comments come as social media has filled with complaints from residents who say they have seen sharp increases in their utility bills.