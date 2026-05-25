Ladies First Tops Netflix Global Charts

Comedy film achieves major streaming success on Netflix despite largely negative reviews from critics

Ladies First , a comedy film starring Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen , has proven to be a major streaming success for Netflix , ranking No. 1 on the platform's worldwide top movies chart and securing the No. 3 position on the overall top 10 chart.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics, the film's strong audience interest highlights its growing popularity online. The movie, which premiered on Netflix on May 22, 2026, follows advertising executive Damien Sachs as he navigates an alternate society where women hold dominant positions in society. Sacha Baron Cohen leads the cast as Damien Sachs opposite Rosamund Pike as Alex Fox





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Netflix Ladies First Sacha Baron Cohen Rosamund Pike Comedy Film Streaming Success

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Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewersSacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a painfully dated flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women. Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir.

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