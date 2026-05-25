Reception for Sacha Baron Cohen's latest film has been overwhelmingly negative

Sacha Baron Cohen 's comeback movie Ladies First has been given terrible reviews by critics following its Netflix debut, with many calling the film a 'painfully dated' flop.

, The movie, which stars Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen, has been branded 'unfunny' and 'embarrassing' by reviewers, who claim the film with flipped gender politics is not well thought out, Missing insights of what a matriarchy actually looks like in a realistic way, The movie's trailer sparked controversy due to the perceived portrayal of toxic masculinity, However, according to statements by the movie's director and stars no one was pressured or bullied during filming, Insulting remarks forced his wife to leave him after 14 years of marriage, while his wife Isla Fisher is planning her own drama and preparing for theaters with the Middle East anchor Rolando Ruyan





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Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewersSacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a painfully dated flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women. Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir.

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