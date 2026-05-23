Ladies First: Netflix's first French-language film receives mixed reviews, low critic score

Netflix's new R-rated fantasy remake of a notable French movie, 'Ladies First,' is not getting a lot of positive attention. Critics have expressed disappointment with the movie's uninspired storyline and failure to make insightful commentary on gender roles in society.

Netflix 's first ever French-language film, ' Ladies First ,' featuring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike , has received mixed reactions from critics. While it received praise for the actors' performances, the movie's storyline, focusing on gender roles in society, was considered uninspired.

The film's low 18% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes is a stark contrast to the 71% audience score for the original movie. Critics also pointed out that the movie fails to make subtle or insightful commentary on the subject, instead relying on the same comedic elements in a cycle that doesn't land





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Ladies First Netflix R-Rated Fantasy French-Language Sacha Baron Cohen Rosamund Pike Critic Score Original Movie Audience Score

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