Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer Are Electric in Silver and Gold Gowns at a Gala With Prince William

Their inky-black eyeliner was the cherry on top

pulled off another coordinating moment last night, when they attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London in metallic, beaded gowns.joined royal relatives Prince William and Zara Tindall at the glitzy award show, which honors leading conservationists, scientists, and wildlife rangers working to protect Africa’s biodiversity and rural communities.

The future king attended in his role as Royal Patron of Tusk—presenting the awards and delivering a speech while in a classic black tuxedo accented with a red poppy for Remembrance Day. Amelia went straight for the prize in a floor-length gold gown by Jenny Packham that was entirely covered in beads and sequins. The embellishments transformed into shiny tassels at the skirt, shimmying with their wearer.

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Amelia styled the chic, scoop-neck dress with bejeweled pointed court shoes, a metallic clutch, a gold bracelet, and large diamond hoop earrings. Eliza was the yin to her sister’s yang in a strapless silver column gown by Oscar de la Renta decorated with ornate floral embroidery and cutouts throughout. She accessorized it with diamond drop earrings and silky champagne Roger Vivier pumps, plus a glittery little box bag.

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The sisters slicked their blonde hair back into pretty ballerina buns, and made their blue eyes stand out with inky-black liner. Glossy pink lips and blush rounded out their sparkly looks.