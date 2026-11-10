LACMA Gala 2024 Fashion Review: Stars in Sheer Gowns Draw Expert Critique

Fashion stylist Lisa Talbot analyzes the sheer 'naked dress' trends at the LACMA Gala, critiquing looks from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Iris Law, and Sofia Vergara.

Several celebrities reimagined the trend of sheer evening wear during the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala held on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law embraced bold fashion choices that prioritized skin exposure over traditional layering despite the autumn season. The event showcased a variety of daring outfits that ranged from high-slit gowns to completely transparent dresses, drawing significant attention from fashion critics and attendees alike.

Stylist Evaluates Risky Sheer Trends

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot provided detailed critiques of the evening's most provocative outfits, noting that showing skin does not necessarily require sacrificing elegance. Talbot highlighted that the 'naked dress' trend was prominent, with many stars taking risks that balanced between sophisticated and overly exposed. The stylist emphasized that getting sheer dressing right involves careful consideration of undergarments and how much skin is actually revealed on the red carpet.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law Outfits Analyzed

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, aged 39, wore a high-necked, long-sleeve black gown that featured a daringly high split and a low scoop back. The silhouette revealed a risqué glimpse of her behind, which Talbot praised as a great example of balancing drama with elegance. The stylist noted that the high neckline and long sleeves counterbalanced the open back, while the thigh-high split added necessary drama without overwhelming the look. Huntington-Whiteley paired the Gucci gown with black stilettos, silver and emerald earrings, and red lipstick, completing a look that returned her to the spotlight after a 16-year absence from the Victoria's Secret runway.

Iris Law, aged 26 and daughter of actor Jude Law, opted for a sheer Amaraxmara dress adorned with squared silver sequins. While the front included a modesty panel, the back displayed a tiny silver G-string. Talbot warned that Law's choice walked a fine line between looking beautifully dressed and feeling overexposed. The stylist suggested that sheer fabrics require meticulous planning underneath to ensure the wearer remains comfortable while making a style statement.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel Critiqued

Model Emily Ratajkowski, aged 35, made a striking appearance in a white cutout gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit up one leg. Despite the fresh fluidity of the white fabric, Talbot argued that the dress had too many competing details. The twisted neckline, side cut-out, and high split were described as fighting for attention rather than working together harmoniously. The stylist preferred a simpler approach that would allow the draping and shape of the dress to stand out without distraction.

Victoria's Secret veteran Candice Swanepoel, aged 38, wore a silver fringe gown that showcased her legs and included an asymmetric neckline. Although the sparkle and neckline were praised, Talbot felt there was too much happening overall. The combination of a plunging neckline, high split, sheer fabric, and all-over embellishment created a cluttered effect. The stylist advised that restraint is often key, suggesting that removing one element could have allowed the others to shine more effectively.

Alix Earle and Sofia Vergara Red Carpet Looks

Influencer Alix Earle, aged 25, wore a low-cut silver fringe gown with a daring side slit that mirrored the style of model Amber Valletta. Talbot described Earle's look as pretty but lacking definition in the silhouette due to the sheer nature of the fabric. The stylist recommended more considered lining or coverage to provide a polished finish and better structure to the outfit. This critique contrasted sharply with the praise given to Amber Valletta's risqué black frock, which Talbot called one of her favorites for its simplicity and modern feel.

Sofia Vergara, aged 54, delivered bombshell glamour in a busty sheer black lace gown that hugged her curvaceous figure. The Modern Family star paired the outfit with voluminous curls and sun-kissed smoky makeup. Valletta's black frock stood out for its clean and sophisticated silhouette, proving that open backs and high splits can create a sexy aesthetic without excessive detailing. The evening concluded with these varied interpretations of sheer fashion, highlighting the delicate balance between exposure and elegance.