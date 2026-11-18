Advocacy group Safer Charging warns that private electric vehicle chargers operate without the same reliability mandates as public ones, leading to potential safety issues and voided warranties as manufacturers go out of business.

Safer Charging says that while public chargers must comply with the Public Charge Point Regulations , which require that they work 99% of the time, private chargers fall under no equivalent legislation, meaning devices may fail with little or no incentive for their owners to repair them.

This, it claims, risks undermining users’ faith in EV chargers in general and slowing the transition to electric mobility.

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“We believe there are hundreds of thousands of private, as distinct from public, chargers that are ageing and which, because there is no legislation requiring them to work, are not being inspected or maintained,” said founder Chris Cheetham. Cheetham also raised the possibility of manufacturers and suppliers of chargers going out of business, resulting in warranties being voided and aftersales support being terminated. An example is manufacturer Andersen EV, which went into administration in 2022.

The new owner didn't take on its liabilities and its warranty terms state that Andersen chargers purchased before 24 October 2022 no longer have"contractual warranty support". A spokesperson for a major charger manufacturer said consumers should always satisfy themselves as to the long-term viability of a supplier or installer.

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“As an industry, we would encourage businesses considering investing in charge points to do due diligence. ” The PCPR is enforced by the governmental Office for Product Safety and Standards . The regulations state that workplace and residential charge points"not accessible to the general public at any time" don't fall within the PCPR’s scope.

Cheetham said the only law that applies to such devices is the Electricity at Work Regulations, which require that all electrical appliances In the case of offices and public buildings, it's recommended that an assessment is performed every five years. The absence of an EICR would mean the business could find itself uninsured.

“To allow a charger to go uninspected for five years is a staggering prospect to me,” says Cheetham. “Think about the current that passes through these things. Users are then plugging in cables that may be damaged. Perhaps someone has got angry with the charger and attacked it and then just once every five years, the charger is inspected by individuals who don’t specialise in them.

In between times, looking after them falls to a facilities manager or managing agent with no knowledge or time to dedicate. ” Cheetham insists that his aim is not to alarm owners of private chargers but to reassure them that, should their supplier or installer fail or cease to support its chargers, his company can provide back-up, round-the-clock monitoring and an inspection service. In short, “they’re not on their own".

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A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “The Public Charge Point Regulations are designed to protect drivers using public networks and we are not currently considering extending them to include private chargers. ”Audi A2 E-tron driven: cult-classic supermini returns with electric power and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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