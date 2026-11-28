Strictly Come Dancing star Lacey Turner faced a live wardrobe malfunction during the Instant Dance segment, sparking widespread fan reactions and commentary.

Lacey Turner experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction during the live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, marking the first unscripted mishap of its kind in the show's history. The EastEnders actress, aged 38, was participating in the revived fan-favorite Instant Dance segment when her sequined dress with a high slit failed to provide adequate coverage. The incident occurred while she was paired with professional dancer Vito Coppola, who had just earned her the first perfect scores of the current series earlier in the evening.

The Mechanics Of Instant Dance Failure

The Instant Dance twist requires couples to draw a random dance style from a hat and then rush to the wardrobe department for a rapid outfit change. Couples must then return to the stage to perform a routine that is entirely improvised on the spot. For Turner and Coppola, the designated dance style was the Rumba, a routine known for its sensual hip movements and leg lifts. The segment is explicitly designed to be un rehearsed, testing the adaptability of the participants under extreme time pressure.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Lacey Turner Scores First Perfect 10s After Dancing in 'Death Slot'

As the music began, Coppola attempted to lift Turner's left leg high into the air, a standard technical requirement for the Rumba. However, the high slit in her dress did not accommodate the height of the lift, exposing her modesty to the live audience and cameras. Turner appeared visibly anxious at the start of the segment and initially attempted to flee the dance floor in fear of the consequences, but she was compelled to continue with the choreography.

Vito Coppola Reaction And Apology

Vito Coppola immediately recognized the severity of the situation as the lift exposed Turner. The camera operator quickly panned away from the couple and focused on the judges panel to mitigate the exposure. Coppola was then seen apologizing profusely to his partner, telling her, 'I'm so sorry,' as they left the floor. His reaction indicated genuine distress over the technical error during a segment that relies on spontaneous performance.

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Despite the chaotic nature of the malfunction, Turner had already secured a significant milestone earlier in the night. Her first dance, a Waltz performed to the song Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol, earned her a total score of 39 points. This routine included three perfect scores of 10 from the judges, marking her highest achievement of the series prior to the Instant Dance incident.

Katya Jones Frustration Over Costume Choice

While Turner dealt with exposure issues, another segment of the Instant Dance caused friction between partner Katya Jones and John Nellis. Jones attempted to coordinate their costumes by instructing Nellis to select a pink outfit to match her own hot pink ensemble. The goal was visual harmony for the improvisational routine, which required aesthetic cohesion despite the lack of rehearsal.

However, Nellis panicked during the wardrobe selection process and ignored Jones' specific request. He chose a see-through mesh top paired with royal blue trousers, creating a stark color clash with Jones' carefully selected costume. The mismatched attire drew immediate criticism from Jones, who expressed her anger backstage. She approached fellow judge Johannes Radebe and complained loudly, stating, 'I'm absolutely fuming,' while lightly reprimanding her partner for his poor decision-making.

Fan Reactions To Strictly Chaos

Social media users reacted swiftly to the on-screen incidents, with many describing the events as TV gold. Fans took to the platform X to share their amusement and support for the unscripted drama. Comments highlighted the 'total and utter chaos' of the Instant Dance segment, with viewers comparing the mayhem to the classic game show It's A Knockout. The unpredictable nature of the twist appeared to resonate strongly with the audience.

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Viewers expressed a strong desire for more of this unstructured content, with some proposing an hour-long special dedicated entirely to the Instant Dance format. Social media posts described the atmosphere as 'beyond chaotic' but 'joyful,' noting that the genuine reactions of the celebrities added a unique layer of entertainment. The segment successfully shifted focus from polished performance to authentic human error and humor.

The incident serves as a notable moment in the recent history of the program, highlighting the risks inherent in unscripted live television. While Turner and Coppola completed their Rumba, the visual error remained a focal point of discussion. The contrasting experience of Jones and Nellis further emphasized the logistical challenges of the wardrobe rush, proving that costuming is just as critical as choreography in this specific twist.

Strictly Come Dancing continues to air weekly, with the Instant Dance segment remaining a popular but high-risk feature for participants. The combination of technical dance requirements and rapid costume changes creates a volatile environment where mistakes are inevitable. Viewer engagement remains high, suggesting that such authentic, unpolished moments contribute significantly to the show's enduring popularity and cultural relevance in the current entertainment landscape.