EastEnders star Lacey Turner and partner Vito Coppola secured a perfect score of 39 points on Strictly Come Dancing, overcoming fan fears surrounding the performance order.

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner delivered a standout performance on Saturday's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, securing her first perfect 10s of the series. Partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola, the 38-year-old actress executed a Waltz to Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol, earning a total score of 39 points. This achievement marked the joint highest score of the current series, dispelling early concerns about her placement in the second dance slot.

Lacey Turner Breaks Through Death Slot Anxiety

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola received immediate praise from the judging panel, particularly Craig Revel Horwood, who described the performance as gorgeous. Motsi Mabuse expressed deep satisfaction with their frame and spacing, while head judge Shirley Ballas commended the calm and stripped-back nature of the routine. These high marks came despite significant viewer anxiety regarding the so-called death slot, a term fans use for the early positions in the lineup.

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The perception of the death slot stems from fears that early performances suffer from viewer fatigue and lack of voting momentum. Social media platforms saw fans expressing frustration over Lacey Turner dancing second, with some tweeting about the dreaded placement. Others argued that the queen of the dance floor would not be easily removed, highlighting the tension between public perception and the actual quality of the performance.

John Nellis and Katya Jones Open the Show Strongly

John Nellis and Katya Jones opened the evening with an American Smooth to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Anton Du Beke praised the YouTuber's confidence, comparing him to former winner Darren Gough. Although Craig Revel Horwood noted minor errors, he acknowledged John's smooth demeanor. The pair received 35 points, placing them near the top of the leaderboard for the night.

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Other Contenders Face Mixed Judge Reactions

Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley attempted a Paso Doble to We Will Rock You by Queen, but received mixed feedback. Shirley Ballas appreciated the knee-walks but wanted more flow, while Craig Revel Horwood found the moves unstable. Despite Motsi Mabuse's encouragement, the duo scored 27 points, failing to reach the 30-point threshold. Meanwhile, Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby earned 36 points for their Viennese Waltz, with Anton Du Beke awarding a 10 for their charismatic and consistent ballroom performance.

Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita aimed to replicate last week's success with a Rumba to Die on This Hill by Sienna Spiro. The evening demonstrated that while early slots pose psychological challenges, skilled performances like Lacey Turner's can overcome these hurdles to achieve top scores.