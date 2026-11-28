EastEnders star Lacey Turner and partner Vito Coppola achieved a perfect score of 39 from Strictly judges, overcoming fan fears about their opening 'death slot' placement.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner delivered a career-best performance on Saturday night, securing her first perfect scores in the history of Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola, the 38-year-old actress captivated the judges and audience with a sophisticated Waltz set to Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars. The couple received a total of 39 points, a score that included three individual marks of 10 out of 10.

This result placed them at the top of the leaderboard for this week, effectively silencing critics who had predicted a difficult evening for the pairing. The flawless routine marked a significant milestone for Turner, who had been scrutinized throughout the competition for her progress. The high score demonstrated her rapid improvement and technical mastery on the dance floor.

Also read Utah State Defeats No. 18 USC 78-74 as Alijah Arenas Scores Career-High 33 Points

Despite the triumphant outcome, the broadcast was initially marred by significant viewer anxiety regarding the show's scheduling. Turner and Coppola were placed in the second dance slot, a position widely referred to by fans and media outlets as the 'death slot'. This term reflects a persistent superstition within the Strictly community that performers who dance early in the episode are at a distinct disadvantage.

The perceived risks include intense pressure, a lack of crowd warmth to energize the room, and the likelihood that their performance will be less memorable by the time public voting opens. Social media platforms saw an immediate surge of concern, with users posting messages about the dreaded placement. Fans expressed fear that Turner, known as the queen of the show, might face an early exit due to the timing.

The critical reception for the Waltz was overwhelmingly positive, with all three regular judges offering enthusiastic praise. Craig Revel Horwood was effusive in his comments, describing the entire routine as gorgeous. Motsi Mabuse, focusing on the technical aspects of the dance, expressed that she was very very very happy with the frame created by the couple. She specifically highlighted the excellent spatial awareness and the space between Turner and Coppola as key strengths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shirley Ballas, the show's head judge, characterized the dance as calm, quiet, and stripped back. She noted that she loved this approach, which allowed the elegance of the movement to shine without unnecessary flourish. These combined assessments resulted in the highest score of the series to date for Turner, validating her ability to perform under pressure.

While Turner topped the charts, other contestants experienced varying levels of success. John Nellis and his partner Katya Jones opened the show with an American Smooth to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. Anton Du Beke was notably impressed, comparing Nellis to former Strictly winner Darren Gough and suggesting a strong possibility that the YouTuber could follow a similar successful trajectory.

However, Craig Revel Horwood offered a more balanced critique, listing specific errors before acknowledging that John was confident and smooth. The couple ultimately received 35 points, a respectable but lower score than Turner's flawless routine. The contrast highlighted the gap between polished professionalism and emerging talent on the ballroom floor.

Meanwhile, Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley attempted to impress with a Paso Doble set to We Will Rock You by Queen. The dog expert received mixed feedback regarding his technique. Shirley Ballas praised his outstanding knee-walks but requested more flow in the execution. Craig Revel Horwood disagreed with the positive assessment of his technique, stating that the knee-walks were unstable.

Motsi Mabuse took a different view, remarking that they asked for more and you gave us more, while praising the different type of Graeme on the floor. Despite the varied opinions, the pair scored only 27 points, failing to break into the 30s. The low score left them in a precarious position as eliminations loom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evening also featured performances from other couples with their own narratives. Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby, who had jointly topped the leaderboard the previous week, performed a Viennese Waltz to Feeling Good by Michael Bublé. Cach received a ten from Anton Du Beke, who noted that the smile won him over. Craig Revel Horwood pointed out splayed hands but admitted ballroom had improved enormously.

Shirley Ballas called it one of Cach's best charismatic performances, while Anton praised the immaculate back line and great fleckerl. The couple scored 36 points, a slight dip from their previous week's success. Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita danced a Rumba to Die on This Hill by Sienna Spiro, hoping to emulate their earlier success.

The tension surrounding eliminations remains high following the exit of Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, who became the eighth pair eliminated after facing four dance-offs. Filming took place in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the remaining seven couples advanced one step closer to the show's final, which is just under a month away.

Motsi Mabuse's feedback to Kai and Delta appeared distracted by a sound in the audience coming from behind her before she paused and said: It's not me. At the end of the episode, presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology regarding the disruption. She said: Before we see the judges' leaderboard, we'd like to apologise if you heard any audio disruptions earlier in tonight's show and for any offence caused.

A BBC spokesperson said: We apologise to any viewers offended during the live broadcast of Strictly this evening. We are investigating how this happened. An edit will be made to the programme available on BBC iPlayer. Daniel Jarvis, a content creator who previously claimed to be responsible for Match of the Day being interrupted by explicit audio, streamed the disruption on social media.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: We are aware of an incident that took place during the filming of Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool. We have been in contact with the event organisers, and a formal complaint has been made to us. A mobile phone has been seized, and we are now looking into the matter to see if any criminal offences have taken place.