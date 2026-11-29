Strictly Come Dancing contestant Lacey Turner clarifies her decision to run off the dancefloor during a chaotic Instant Dance segment and addresses the subsequent wardrobe malfunction.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Lacey Turner has provided a detailed explanation regarding a chaotic moment that unfolded during Saturday night's broadcast, where she appeared to flee the studio floor. The EastEnders actress, aged 38, was paired with professional dancer Vito Coppola for a high-pressure Instant Dance challenge that saw them assigned the Rumba. This particular segment is known for its unpredictability, as couples must learn and perform a new dance routine with minimal preparation time, adding significant stress to the already intense competition environment.

During the performance, Turner was seen waving goodbye to the audience and sprinting away from the center of the dancefloor. Coppola quickly reacted by chasing after her, managing to pull her back into the routine and into a dramatic lift spin. The sequence was marked by immediate confusion, with Coppola later clarifying that his shout of 'Go' was an instruction to perform the dance with energy, rather than a command to leave the set entirely.

Also read Lacey Turner Scores First 10s on Strictly Come Dancing Despite Death Slot

Clarifying the Confusion On Air

The misunderstanding became a focal point during the results show the following Sunday, when host Josh Widdicombe directly addressed the incident. He asked Turner to confirm or deny whether she had intentionally run off the dancefloor during the Instant Dance segment. Turner responded with laughter, explaining that she interpreted Coppola's energetic instruction literally. She stated, 'Well, he said go, so I thought he meant out the door,' highlighting the comedic miscommunication that occurred in real-time.

Coppola also chimed in to clarify the situation, noting the difficulty of interpreting instructions under pressure. He explained that his repeated shouting of 'Go, go, go' was intended as a motivational cue to start dancing vigorously. Turner defended her actions by asking how she could possibly know his intent, to which Coppola jokingly attributed the error to a 'language barrier.' This lighthearted exchange helped diffuse the tension and allowed the audience to appreciate the humor in the accidental mishap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wardrobe Malfunction During Finale

The chaotic evening continued with an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as the routine reached its conclusion. As Coppola executed the final pose, he raised Turner's leg higher than anticipated, causing her short dress to shift significantly. Turner was visibly red-faced as she attempted to cover herself using the fabric of her dress, while Coppola was seen offering immediate apologies to his partner.

The broadcast camera quickly panned away from the pair, focusing on the judges to spare the viewer from the embarrassment, before returning to the duo once the moment had passed. Coppola could be heard repeatedly saying, 'I'm so sorry,' as they left the floor. The incident drew mixed reactions from viewers, with many describing the event as 'total and utter chaos,' while others praised the authenticity of the live television experience.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

Despite the initial shock, the segment generated significant positive engagement on social media platforms like X. Fans expressed their amusement, with many stating they 'loved' the joy and unpredictability of the Instant Dance twist. Comments ranged from questions about 'What on earth is happening?' to enthusiastic requests for more chaotic moments like this one in future episodes.

Several viewers compared the unpredictable nature of the segment to the classic game show 'It's A Knockout,' noting the physical comedy and unexpected turns. The overwhelming sentiment was one of entertainment, with viewers applauding the resilience of the contestants and the genuine, unscripted nature of the errors. This level of audience engagement underscores the enduring popularity of Strictly Come Dancing's ability to blend high-level dance with human error.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Results and Exit of Other Contestants

Amidst the drama surrounding Turner and Coppola, the Sunday results show also marked the departure of Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley as the ninth couple eliminated from the competition. The TV presenter, aged 60, and dog trainer Oakley performed a Paso Doble to Queen's 'We Will Rock You.' They faced off against Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin, who performed a Quickstep to 'Little Talks' by Of Monsters And Men.

The judges unanimously decided to save Dyer and Kuzmin, resulting in the elimination of Hall and Oakley. Hall reflected positively on his experience, describing it as a 'wonderful experience' and a journey of which he was very proud. He specifically praised the behind-the-scenes team, comparing their unseen effort to the tip of an iceberg, and emphasized the joyous nature of the entire production.

Looking Ahead for Remaining Couples

As the competition continues, the focus remains on the remaining couples who must navigate the increasingly difficult dance challenges. The incident involving Turner and Coppola has been widely shared and discussed, highlighting the intense pressure and physical demands placed on celebrity contestants. The combination of technical skill, quick thinking, and the ability to handle live television mishaps defines the unique appeal of the show.

Viewers can expect more high-stakes performances in the coming weeks as the field narrows. The resilience shown by Turner and the supportive dynamic with Coppola have endeared them to many fans, despite the chaotic start to their Rumba. The entertainment value provided by such unplanned moments ensures that Strictly Come Dancing remains a cultural touchstone for television audiences.