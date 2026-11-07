Lacey Turner Body Transformation Strictly Come Dancing

EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals her body has become 'vacuum-packed' during Strictly Come Dancing training. Details on her partnership with Vito Coppola and the show's ratings.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Lacey Turner has expressed shock at the physical changes occurring to her body during intensive rehearsals for the BBC television show. The EastEnders actress, aged 38, revealed that her figure has become significantly firmer and more resilient despite consuming large amounts of pasta and pastries throughout the training period.

Lacey Turner Vacuum Packed Transformation

Turner stated that she has never previously been overly concerned with her body shape or size, but the rigorous demands of the competition have forced a noticeable change. She told The Sun that she feels as though her body is going through a vacuum packing process, resulting in a tightened appearance rather than just weight loss. This firming effect has made many of her existing clothes no longer fit, surprising her given her continued enjoyment of comfort foods like pastries.

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The mother of three emphasized that the physical transformation is not limited to visible changes in her silhouette. She noted that her recovery time between dance routines has shortened considerably, indicating that her body is becoming stronger and more resilient to the physical exertion required for the ballroom styles.

Vito Coppola Charleston Score Nine

Turner is partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola on the show. The pair recently achieved a perfect score, topping the leaderboard after receiving nines from all four judges for their Charleston performance. This high score highlighted their progress and synergy in the dance floor despite the initial challenges faced by the contestants.

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The successful routine comes as the show prepares for week seven. The pair's ability to execute the fast-paced Charleston with precision has contributed to their current standing. This performance serves as a benchmark for their ongoing journey in the competition.

Anton Du Beke Ratings Defense

Judge Anton Du Beke, aged 60, has defended the show against claims of crisis regarding its future and viewing figures. He rejected speculation that the production team is in turmoil, stating that he has seen similar rumors throughout his tenure since 2004. Du Beke emphasized that the core appeal of the show remains the dancing itself, rather than the presenters or external drama.

Du Beke addressed the criticism surrounding the new hosting trio, which includes Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe. While he acknowledged that some viewers miss former hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, he argued that their absence does not impact the quality of the judging or the performances. He described the presence of new hosts as exciting and part of the natural cycle of show business.

Viewership Figures Percentage Context

The discussion regarding ratings has intensified as the launch show drew 5.7 million viewers, a significant drop from the 14 million peak viewership in previous years. However, Du Beke contextualized these numbers by pointing to overall television consumption trends. He argued that comparing raw viewer counts is misleading if the total number of people watching television at that time has decreased.

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Du Beke highlighted that the show still retains 58 percent of the audience watching on the night. He noted that over 50 percent of the population continues to watch the program annually, suggesting that the show remains culturally significant despite lower absolute numbers. This perspective challenges the narrative that the program is failing in its current format.

Comfort Zone Nervousness Turnaround

For Turner, the experience has been a departure from her life on the farm with her husband and young family. She described the glitz and glamour of the ballroom as terrifying, comparing the feeling of performing to being naked in front of an audience. This vulnerability was unexpected for an actress by profession, who noted that she initially feared having a heart attack due to the pressure.

Despite the fear, Turner expressed pride in stepping out of her comfort zone. She admitted that many friends had completed the challenge, which inspired her to find the courage to join the dance floor. Her journey from a shy, retiring individual in real life to a confident performer showcases the personal growth inherent in the competition.