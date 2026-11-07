Lacey Turner Body Transformation Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Training Update

Strictly Come Dancing star Lacey Turner reveals her body feels vacuum-packed after intense training with Vito Coppola, as judge Anton Du Beke defends the show's future against ratings criticism.

Lacey Turner has disclosed that her physique has undergone a remarkable transformation during her rigorous preparation for the current series of Strictly Come Dancing. The EastEnders actress, aged 38, admits she is stunned by how her body has firmed up over the past several weeks of intensive dance rehearsals. She partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola to deliver a standout performance last week, earning perfect scores from all four judges for their Charleston routine.

Physical Transformation Details and Dance Results

Turner explained that despite consuming significant amounts of pasta and pastries, her figure has tightened considerably. She described the sensation using the metaphor of being vacuum-packed, noting that her muscles have become resilient and stronger rather than her simply losing weight. The mother of three highlighted that her recovery time between routines has also improved significantly, indicating enhanced physical fitness. Her latest dance routine with Vito Coppola topped the leaderboard, marking a high point in her competitive journey so far.

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Personal Challenges and Comfort Zone Shifts

The actress admitted that performing on the ballroom floor feels like walking out butt naked compared to her acting career. Turner, who lives on a farm with her husband and young family, stated that the glitz and glamour of the show are far removed from her shy and retiring real-life persona. She confessed that the experience has been the most terrifying thing she has ever done, initially fearing she might suffer a heart attack. Despite her initial reluctance, she expressed pride in stepping out of her comfort zone and committing fully to the challenge.

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Anton Du Beke Responds to Ratings Criticism

Meanwhile, veteran judge Anton Du Beke has publicly defended Strictly Come Dancing against claims that the BBC is in crisis talks regarding its future. The 60-year-old judge, who has been part of the show since its inception in 2004, addressed recent speculation about the program's viability. He dismissed worries about the new hosting trio of Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Du Beke emphasized that showbusiness people are accustomed to change and that the core appeal of the show remains the dancing itself.

Viewership Trends and Future Prospects

Regarding the drop in viewership, with last week's ratings at 5.7 million compared to historical peaks of 14 million, Du Beke provided context on audience engagement. He argued that the key metric is the percentage of viewers watching at any given moment rather than absolute numbers. He noted that last weekend's episode captured 58 per cent of the television audience, with over 50 per cent of the population tuning in throughout the year. Du Beke maintains that the excitement surrounding new participants continues to drive the show's enduring popularity despite the shifting media landscape.