Lacey Chabert stars in a new romantic comedy set at Walt Disney World. The film begins streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu internationally on November 29, 2026.

Lacey Chabert stars in the new romantic comedy film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which begins streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu in the United States on November 29, 2026. The movie becomes available on Disney Plus in most international markets on the same date, offering fans of the actress a festive new viewing option. This release marks a significant crossover event between Hallmark Channel and Walt Disney World, bringing a unique holiday narrative to major streaming platforms.

Film Plot And Disney World Setting

The narrative follows Lacey Chabert's character Lindsey, who travels to Walt Disney World with her extended family to spend the Christmas season together. Her holiday plans undergo an unexpected transformation when she discovers that Philip, the man she recently met on a disastrous first date, is staying in the room next door to her family. Travis Van Winkle portrays Philip in this romantic comedy, creating immediate tension and comedic potential for the story. The film utilizes the iconic location of Walt Disney World as the primary backdrop for Lindsey and Philip's developing relationship, blending family vacation dynamics with romantic comedy tropes.

Also read Royal Navy Trainee Lacey White Sentenced for Sexual Assaults

Their unexpected proximity leads to several encounters throughout the vacation, forcing the two characters to navigate their initial dislike of each other. Although Lindsey and Philip initially struggle to get along, their repeated interactions gradually change their opinions of each other as they are constantly cross paths. As they spend more time together, they discover that they have more in common than they first realized during their chaotic first meeting. This gradual shift from rivalry to romance serves as the central emotional arc of the film, appealing to audiences who enjoy slow-burn romantic comedies.

Celestial Romance And Wishing Well

A key moment in the storyline involves a wish Lindsey makes at the Cinderella Wishing Well, which could potentially help turn their rivalry into a romance. This symbolic gesture adds a touch of Disney magic to the plot, suggesting that the park itself plays an active role in facilitating their connection. The film combines a family Christmas vacation with a romantic storyline, using the setting to enhance the emotional stakes of Lindsey and Philip's relationship. The unexpected outcome of their Christmas vacation promises a heartwarming resolution that ties together the themes of family, faith, and romantic second chances.

Advertisement

The narrative structure relies heavily on the contrast between the chaotic nature of family travel and the magical atmosphere of the theme park. This setting allows for both comedic misunderstandings and tender moments that drive the plot forward. The wish at the Cinderella Wishing Well acts as a narrative device to bridge the gap between Lindsey's skeptical views and her growing affection for Philip. This element reinforces the film's branding as a holiday romance that leverages the iconic status of Disney Parks to create a unique viewing experience.

Production Team And Executive Roles

Ryan Landels has written and directed Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, bringing his creative vision to the screenplay and production. Jennifer Aspen and Lacey Chabert serve as executive producers, overseeing the development and execution of the project. David Wulf is credited as the film's producer, managing the logistical and financial aspects of the production. This team structure ensures that the film maintains its focus on both the romantic narrative and the specific branding requirements of the Disney partnership.

The involvement of Lacey Chabert as an executive producer highlights her deep connection to the holiday movie genre and her influence on the creative direction of the film. Her previous work in family-oriented and romantic genres makes her an ideal lead and producer for this project. The collaboration between the writing and producing teams aims to deliver a polished product that satisfies both Hallmark and Disney audiences. The specific credits for Ryan Landels, Jennifer Aspen, and David Wulf underscore the professional production values behind this streaming release.

Streaming Release And Platform Details

The film begins streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu in the U.S. the next day, ensuring a wide availability for American subscribers. It is released on Disney Plus in most international markets on November 29, providing global access to the story. This dual-platform release strategy in the U.S. allows viewers to choose between the two services based on their existing subscriptions. The international rollout focuses primarily on Disney Plus, leveraging the platform's strong global presence in the family and entertainment sectors.

Advertisement

This release date coincides with the holiday season, maximizing viewership potential among audiences looking for festive entertainment. The specific timing on November 29 allows the film to capture the early Christmas spirit while avoiding the later holiday rush of December. The availability on both Disney Plus and Hulu in the U.S. expands the potential audience base significantly. International markets will primarily access the content through Disney Plus, ensuring a consistent brand experience worldwide. The film represents a strategic move to bring original holiday content to streaming services in partnership with major theme park brands.