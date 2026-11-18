A little sheer, a little sultry—matching lace sets are having a major moment, just in time for holiday party season.

instead. But not just any dazzling duo—and no, we’re not talking about lustrous velvet or shimmering sequins. Enter: romanticSexy yet sophisticated, there’s more than one way to incorporate the sultry staple into your holiday lineup, whether you prefer a dainty lace-trimmed tank with a coordinating slip skirt or an entirely sheer lace top paired with tailored trousers.

From Khaite, who featured lace throughout its resort 2027 collection, to Posse and The Garment, designers are making a compelling case for the lingerie-inspired look. Below, discover why we’re saying “lace is more” this festive season—and bringing the romantic trend to every soirée on the calendar. The best part about a matchy-matchy style is you’re more than half way there to a full look. Take Dôen’s glittering lace-and-sequin set in champagne, for example.

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Styling-wise, just add sheer black tights, kitten-heel. Otherwise, consider Chloé’s lace-trimmed top paired with the brand’s classic pleated trousers—it’s a subtle combination that works for candlelit date nights this winter. Throw on a roomy For those wanting to mix and match, we love Lanvin’s semi-sheer lace tunic layered over Joseph’s slinky slip skirt, Cos’s allover lace blouse paired with Róhe’s cummerbund-detailed trousers, and Sea’s bohemian-inspired fringe jacket styled with lace-trimmed satin shorts from Bode. The result? An equally festive look with a little more room for individuality.