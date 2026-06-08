Labour voter threatens to flee Starmer after winter fuel allowance cut

A lifelong Labour voter who made Andy Burnham smile on Question Time when she demanded he become Prime Minister said she might move to Spain to flee Starmer. Monica Taberner, who appeared on the Makerfield by-election special episode on June 4, said her patience with the current Labour government was running thin and 'if this carries on, I think we'll go to Spain.' The 74-year-old retired NHS worker from Wigan said she had voted Labour since the age of 18 but got 'the biggest shock' of her life when Sir Keir Starmer stripped pensioners of the winter fuel allowance just three weeks into power.

A lifelong Labour voter who made Andy Burnham smile on Question Time when she demanded he become Prime Minister said she might move to Spain to flee Starmer .

Monica Taberner, who appeared on the Makerfield by-election special episode on June 4, said her patience with the current Labour government was running thin and 'if this carries on, I think we'll go to Spain.

' The 74-year-old retired NHS worker from Wigan said she had voted Labour since the age of 18 but got 'the biggest shock' of her life when Sir Keir Starmer stripped pensioners of the winter fuel allowance just three weeks into power. This betrayal compelled her to tell Burnham on air that she wanted him to win the Makerfield by-election and oust the Prime Minister - 'the sooner the better.

' She told The Daily Mail: 'When you attack pensioners, you commit political suicide. I couldn't believe what he'd done, taking the winter fuel allowance.

'The working people will go on strike, but the pensioners can't do anything, so they think. We voted you in, we'll vote you out. You think pensioners will forget? You're mistaken, pensioners will not forget.

' The lifelong party supporter, who worked in the NHS for more than 30 years before retiring in 2015, said her father had been a strong Labour man and that she had always followed suit - but the party was no longer what it once was. 'I think we all got fooled because they'd not been in power so long.





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Labour Starmer Burnham Question Time Winter Fuel Allowance Pensioners Spain Political Suicide NHS Reform UK Green Party Liberal Democrats Wigan Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Fiona Bruce Robert Kenyon Wes Streeting

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