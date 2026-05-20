Labour U-turn on fuel duty hike sparks anger from white van driver, Tory criticism

Labour's latest U-turn over fuel duty has been branded 'too little, too late' by critics as an angry driver heckled the chancellor at a forecourt in Leeds. The move to delay the hike attracts criticism, as it was expected to benefit Ms Reeves with an extra £500million in VAT receipts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves clashed with an angry driver today as Labour's latest U-turn over fuel duty was branded ‘too little, too late’ because it delays the raid on drivers by only a few months.

Sir Keir Starmer announced ministers would postpone their planned 5p a litre fuel duty hike at Prime Minister’s Questions after weeks of mounting pressure. But it has only been delayed from September until the end of 2026 despite Ms Reeves raking in an extra £500million VAT windfall thanks to sky-high pump prices sparked by the Iran war. It means motorists face a clobbering in the New Year, just as household energy bills soar to keep the heating on during winter.

Embarrassingly for Ms Reeves, she was heckled by an angry white van driver today during a photo shoot to promote the announcement at a forecourt in Leeds





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Labour Party U-Turn Fuel Duty Hike Sir Keir Starmer Iran War White Van Driver Tory Criticism

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Labour U-turn on fuel duty hike sparks anger from white van driver, Tory criticismLabour's latest U-turn over fuel duty has been branded 'too little, too late' by critics as an angry driver heckled the chancellor at a forecourt in Leeds. The move to delay the hike attracts criticism, as it was expected to benefit Ms Reeves with an extra £500million in VAT receipts.

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