Labour's new early release policy for prison overcrowding could allow some terrorism offenders to leave jail. The MoJ denies large numbers qualify, citing strict licensing conditions for released inmates.

Reports indicate that individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses may be eligible for early release from prison under the current Labour government's controversial policy designed to alleviate severe prison overcrowding in England and Wales. During a recent counter-terrorism course at Scotland Yard, attendees were informed that as many as 267 prisoners serving sentences for terrorism could potentially qualify for early freedom under the new legislation.

Clarifying Eligibility Rules Under Sentencing Act

Government officials have pushed back against the specific figure of 267 prisoners, with a Ministry of Justice spokesperson stating they do not recognize this number as an accurate reflection of those who will be released. The legislation governing this release scheme is the Sentencing Act, which does not explicitly exclude terrorism-related offenses from its provisions. However, officials clarified that only offenders convicted of lower-level crimes carrying a jail sentence of two years or less are likely to meet the criteria for early departure.

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Ministry Denies Large Scale Terrorist Exits

A representative for the Ministry of Justice insisted that the vast majority of terrorism offenses are not eligible for these release changes. The government emphasized that it works closely with police forces and the Security Service to manage the risk posed by terrorist offenders. While these individuals may leave prison early, they remain under stringent license conditions that restrict their movements, internet usage, and contact with others to ensure public safety.

Rising Numbers of Terrorist Incarceration

The context of this debate is set against a backdrop of record numbers of terrorists currently behind bars in Britain. Official data from the Home Office showed that as of the end of June, there were 275 criminals imprisoned for terrorism, marking the highest figure since records began in 2010 when the count was 126. This represents a seven percent year-on-year increase from the previous year and surpasses the peak of 273 recorded at the end of March.

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Ideological Breakdown of Current Inmates

Of the 275 individuals currently incarcerated for terrorism, 157, which accounts for 57 percent, were held for holding Islamist-extremist views. Additionally, 80 prisoners, or 29 percent, were classified as holding extreme Right-wing beliefs. The remaining 38 inmates, representing 14 percent, were categorized under other ideologies, a group that includes left-wing extremists and other political radical elements not covered by the two main categories.

Ongoing Prison Release Waves and Consequences

Thousands of prisoners are being freed across England and Wales as part of Labour measures that came into force last month to address the overcrowding crisis. A recent batch of 650 convicts was released last week, and a fourth wave of approximately 550 prisoners is scheduled to leave on December 8. These individuals are serving sentences between 1,162 days and 1,562 days. If released terrorists breach their license conditions, they face immediate re-incarceration, a safeguard the government cites as crucial for maintaining security.