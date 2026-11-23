First Secretary Louise Haigh confirms Labour is reviewing Natural England for abolition or devolution as part of a wider state reform strategy to increase accountability.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh has confirmed that the Labour government is actively considering the abolition or significant restructuring of Natural England. This announcement marks a decisive shift in how the UK handles environmental regulation, signaling an aggressive stance toward semi-independent government bodies. The move is designed to centralize decision-making power back within Whitehall and enhance direct ministerial accountability.

Core Mechanism of State Reform

Ms Haigh outlined the strategic rationale behind this overhaul during a keynote address at the Confederation of British Industry conference. She argued that previous administrations allowed too much power to drift into arm's-length bodies, creating a disconnect between elected officials and critical infrastructure decisions. The government intends to examine each function of these organizations to determine whether they should be devolved, dissolved, or absorbed directly into existing departments.

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This review process has already commenced with a specific list of high-profile entities. Labour has identified the Environment Agency, Natural England, Ofwat, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate as primary targets for scrutiny. The government's goal is to eliminate the opacity that arises when unelected bodies hold veto power over projects that have political backing.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Views

Natural England has historically defended its operational independence, pointing to successful conservation efforts as evidence of its value. A prominent example cited by the organization is the creation of a one hundred million pound bat tunnel during the construction of the HS2 railway. This infrastructure project was designed to protect a rare species while allowing the train line to proceed, demonstrating how the agency balances ecological preservation with national development needs.

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Conversely, critics argue that the body creates unnecessary delays for essential construction. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently criticized the agency for issuing planning advice without explicit parliamentary consent, which he claimed held back the construction of one hundred thousand homes. He described the situation as an unholy alliance of unaccountable and unelected forces that obstructed government policy.

Real-World Impact on Infrastructure and Housing

The potential abolition of Natural England carries significant implications for the housing and infrastructure sectors. Developers have frequently blamed the agency's rigid planning advice for piling up costs and delaying critical projects. By bringing these regulatory functions back into departments, Labour aims to streamline approvals and accelerate the delivery of new homes and transport links.

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative environment spokesman, responded to the reports by claiming the Labour government merely copied part of the Conservative plan. She noted that the Conservatives had announced a phase to return quango powers to ministers, farmers, and landowners to increase transparency. Atkins argued that the new government should go further and adopt these measures in full to restore common sense to countryside management.

Future Steps and Regulatory Overhaul

Britain Remade chief executive Sam Richards offered a cautious welcome to the reports but emphasized that structural change alone is insufficient. He warned that abolishing the body would be meaningless if the underlying Habitat Regulations remain in place. Richards argued that this move must be part of a wider reform package to ensure Britain can build the clean energy and infrastructure the economy requires.

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Ms Haigh stated that the government is committed to devolving responsibilities where appropriate but maintaining clear lines of accountability. She acknowledged that successive governments had complained about the proliferation of these bodies while simultaneously creating more of them. The upcoming ten-year plan, which the Prime Minister is preparing to unveil next month, is expected to detail the specific steps for this ongoing transformation.