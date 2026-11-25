A new Policy Institute at King's College London study reveals nearly half of Labour voters believe the government handles immigration poorly, raising political stakes ahead of net migration forecasts.

A significant portion of the Labour Party's own electoral base is expressing dissatisfaction with the government's management of immigration, according to a new study by the Policy Institute at King's College London. The research indicates that 45 per cent of Labour supporters believe ministers have performed badly on the issue, while only 41 per cent view the performance as good. This internal division presents a complex challenge for the party as it attempts to maintain its traditional voter base while addressing broader public concern.

Labour Voter Dissatisfaction and Political Context

While Labour voters are comparatively less critical of the government than the general public, the split within their own ranks is significant. Across all voters, a substantial 79 per cent said the government has been handling immigration badly. This finding is likely to ring alarm bells in Downing Street, particularly as the party faces fierce competition for support from Reform UK. The battle for votes is especially intense in the Red Wall midlands and northern seats, where constituents tend to take a harder line on immigration policy.

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Public Sentiment on Migration and Public Services

The wider public perception of immigration remains highly negative, with two-thirds of people believing that immigration levels are a very or fairly big problem in Britain. Most respondents expressed concern that public services are becoming overwhelmed by migration pressures. Although cultural concerns ranked lower than service-related issues, one in four people stated that they believed immigration damages Britain's own culture and traditions. Furthermore, 43 per cent of voters wanted immigration reduced by a lot, indicating a strong desire for stricter controls.

Nuanced Views on Migrant Workers and Services

Despite the broader negative sentiment, the majority of the public holds a positive view of most migrant workers. A significant 72 per cent of respondents viewed doctors positively, while 63 per cent held favorable opinions of care workers. Construction labourers were also viewed positively by 52 per cent of the public. In contrast, takeaway drivers were the only group viewed more negatively, with only 31 per cent viewing them positively compared to 35 per cent who viewed them negatively.

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Policy Outcomes and Future Migration Forecasts

Scraping the Conservatives' flagship Rwanda deportation scheme was one of the first acts of premier Sir Keir Starmer upon entering Downing Street. The Policy Institute found that only a minority of voters, 44 per cent, would back reviving that specific scheme, while 37 per cent were opposed. Interestingly, Channel crossings are down around 40 per cent compared to last year, yet ministers have failed to put an end to small boat arrivals entirely. These findings come ahead of figures being published this week showing net migration is forecast to fall to around 120,000 in 2026, marking its lowest level since 1997 outside of the pandemic.

Survey Methodology and Temporal Specifics

The research was conducted by YouGov, which surveyed 1,827 UK adults between 23 and 27 March 2026. It is important to note that this data does not reflect attitudes towards Andy Burnham's government, as the survey was completed prior to any potential changes in regional leadership structures. The study provides a snapshot of public opinion at a specific moment, highlighting the persistent tension between policy actions and voter expectations regarding immigration management.