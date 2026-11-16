Labour Spending on Asylum Transport Hits £52 Million

Home Office data reveals nearly £80,000 daily spent on private transport for asylum seekers, sparking political fury over taxpayer costs.

Home Office data obtained by the Daily Mail indicates the Labour government has allocated approximately £52 million for private transport services for asylum seekers since winning the 2024 election. This expenditure amounts to nearly £80,000 per day on average, covering the movement of migrants via taxis and shuttle buses across various locations in the United Kingdom.

Core Transport Spending Figures

The financial records show that in the 2025/26 fiscal year, excluding March, the government spent £25.9 million on private hire transport. This figure represents a significant increase from the £26.4 million recorded in the 2024/25 financial year and a 30 percent jump from the £20.1 million spent in 2023/24.

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These costs cover a wide range of logistical needs, including ferrying individuals to medical appointments at general practitioner clinics or dental practices. The data also includes the expenses associated with deploying minibuses for recreational outings and managing the transfer of migrants from processing centers in Kent to hotels or holding facilities.

Political Reaction and Criticism

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the spending as evidence of an asylum system spiraling out of control under Labour management. He stated that taxpayers are being forced to fund the chauffeuring of illegal immigrants, a sentiment he claims is causing widespread frustration among families struggling with high petrol prices and the cost of living crisis.

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Zia Yusuf, home affairs spokesman for Reform UK, echoed these criticisms by highlighting the disparity between struggling British households and the free housing provided to those who entered the country illegally. Yusuf asserted that Reform UK would reverse the current migration trends and deport every illegal migrant in Britain, arguing that such actions are necessary to address the public anger over resource allocation.

Operational Details and Recent Bans

While the Home Office banned asylum seekers from taking taxis in February to curb spending, recent reports indicate continued use of other transport methods. Drone footage and local investigations revealed that migrants at the Crowborough camp in East Sussex are being given taxpayer-funded minibus rides for day trips to Crawley in West Sussex, a journey taking about an hour each way through scenic countryside.

Additionally, up to 17 minibuses are deployed daily for migrants at a former military airfield in Wethersfield, Essex. These buses transport individuals to urban centers such as Colchester, Braintree, and Chelmsford for shopping and socializing, a move officials argue prevents large groups from overwhelming small rural villages.

Future Housing and Cost Projections

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently approved planning permission for a new asylum center on a Ministry of Defence site near Piddington in Oxfordshire, which will house 1,200 male migrants. This decision comes amidst briefings projecting that housing migrants at Crowborough costs £200 per person per night, exceeding the average hotel rate of £144 by £56.

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A Home Office spokesperson defended the administration's record, stating that unrestricted taxi use has been ended and that waste reduction is a priority. The government claims to have reduced overall asylum costs by over £1 billion since the 2024 election, despite the specific surge in transport expenditures detailed in the newly released figures.