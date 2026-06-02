Labour's Yvette Cooper Accused of 'Cosying Up' to China Amid Human Rights Concerns

Labour's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is facing criticism for her visit to China, with senior Tory MP Priti Patel accusing her of 'cosying up' to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and lacking the backbone to stand up to China. Cooper is using her trip to explore future UK-China trade opportunities, following similar visits by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves. However, Labour's efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing have been met with concern over China's human rights record, support for Russia, and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists like British citizen Jimmy Lai. Cooper dismissed the criticism as 'cancel culture' foreign policy and defended Labour's warming of relations with China. She stressed the importance of engagement with the world's second-largest economy and discussed issues like the treatment of the Uighur population and Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Chinese officials. Cooper acknowledged areas of disagreement with Beijing but insisted on approaching discussions with candour and respect to increase mutual understanding.

Labour 's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is facing criticism for her visit to China , with senior Tory MP Priti Patel accusing her of 'cosying up' to the Chinese Communist Party ( CCP ) and lacking the backbone to stand up to China .

Cooper is using her trip to explore future UK-China trade opportunities, following similar visits by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves. However, Labour's efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing have been met with concern over China's human rights record, support for Russia, and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists like British citizen Jimmy Lai. Cooper dismissed the criticism as 'cancel culture' foreign policy and defended Labour's warming of relations with China.

She stressed the importance of engagement with the world's second-largest economy and discussed issues like the treatment of the Uighur population and Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Chinese officials. Cooper acknowledged areas of disagreement with Beijing but insisted on approaching discussions with candour and respect to increase mutual understanding





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Labour China Yvette Cooper Foreign Secretary Keir Starmer Rachel Reeves CCP Human Rights Jimmy Lai Trade Opportunities Russia Uighur Population Cancel Culture Engagement Diplomacy

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