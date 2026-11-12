Labour's Youth Employment Plan Faces £6bn Cost Warning

A Resolution Foundation report warns that Alan Milburn's plan to reduce youth unemployment among Neets could cost taxpayers £6 billion annually despite long term welfare savings.

A critical report published on Wednesday by the Resolution Foundation has cast doubt on the fiscal viability of the Labour Party's strategy to address youth unemployment. The thinktank estimates that implementing the proposed reforms could burden the taxpayer with an annual expense of £6 billion. This financial projection directly challenges the narrative that the government can reduce welfare dependency without significant initial investment.

Milburn Report Targets One Million Neets

Former Labour Cabinet minister Alan Milburn is scheduled to release his comprehensive review next week. The central objective of his plan is to assist the one million young people currently classified as Neets, meaning they are not engaged in education, employment, or training. This initiative represents a core component of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's broader political argument that the state can curb the soaring welfare bill through specific Labour-led interventions.

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The scale of the challenge is underscored by data indicating that the state spends twenty-five times more on benefits for young people than it does on active job support measures. In certain cities, such as Liverpool, this disparity is even more pronounced, with some studies showing a ratio of fifty to one. Milburn is expected to highlight countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark as models, noting their higher spending on job support correlates with lower youth unemployment rates.

Resolution Foundation Breaks Down £6 Billion Figure

The Resolution Foundation, often regarded as a favored thinktank for Labour politicians, has broken down the estimated £6 billion cost. They suggest that merely matching the average spending of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on work coaches and job subsidies would require an additional £5 billion. This figure represents the bulk of the projected expenditure required to overhaul the current system of support for young job seekers.

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Furthermore, the organization notes that an extra £1 billion would be necessary to restore funding for further education to the levels seen in 2010. Alan Milburn is anticipated to recommend this restoration of funds as part of his strategic recommendations. The report suggests that some of this cash might be recovered by reducing benefit entitlements for specific claimants, although the net cost remains a point of intense scrutiny.

Political Backlash and Welfare Strategy

Tory welfare spokesperson Helen Whately criticized the direction of the policy, stating that Milburn appeared to be rolling the pitch for increased spending rather than reducing it. This criticism aligns with broader Conservative concerns about Labour's fiscal management. Whately's comments reflect a growing political debate over whether upfront investments in employment services will yield sufficient long-term savings to justify the initial outlay.

Andy Burnham has acknowledged that the Milburn review involves substantial upfront costs. However, he maintains that these expenditures will lead to savings over time as more young people enter the workforce. This position attempts to balance the immediate fiscal pressure with the long-term economic benefits of reducing reliance on welfare systems and increasing productivity among the youth demographic.

Chancellor Admits Welfare Cuts Unlikely Before Election

Chancellor John Healey has admitted that the Labour government will not succeed in cutting the overall welfare bill before the next general election. This concession comes amidst mounting concerns about the cost of the proposed reforms and the broader economic climate. Despite the acknowledgment, the government remains committed to the strategy of reinvesting in employment support mechanisms.

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Government sources indicate that the initial funding announced next week is likely to be substantially lower than the £6 billion maximum estimate. This suggests a phased approach to implementing the recommendations, allowing for a more gradual integration of the new policies into the existing welfare framework. The focus remains on demonstrating that these investments are necessary to tackle the structural issues driving youth unemployment.