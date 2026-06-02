Labour's Puppet Master: Peter Mandelson Files Expose Chaos and Back-Biting Within the Party

The release of the second tranche of Peter Mandelson's files has exposed chaos and back-biting within the Labour party, with several high-ranking officials being criticized for their actions. The files, which were released on Monday, contain over 1,500 pages of material and offer a stark glimpse into the inner workings of the Labour government. They reveal that Mandelson and other ministers were discussing how things don't look good for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, while staff at No10 were branded sub-optimal.

Angela Rayner was branded a destabilising figure within the government in one of the few references made to the former Deputy Prime Minister in the Peter Mandelson files.

In May last year, Lord Mandelson claimed that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has it in for Keir, adding that the ex-premier doesn't seriously believe that Angela is an alternative but she is an instrument of destabilisation. Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden accused Ms Rayner of manoeuvring against Sir Keir in the same text exchange, adding Doesn't feel good for Keir.

Ms Rayner was also criticised by Mr McFadden for being notably silent at an away day designed to shore up Sir Keir Starmer's position. The former Housing Secretary played a key role in pushing the government to publish the Mandelson files when the Conservatives forced a vote in February. The more than 1,500 pages of material which were released on Monday offered a stark glimpse into the chaos which has ensued behind the scenes in Starmer's government.

Mandelson and ministers were exposed as having discussed how things don't look good for the PM, while staff at No10 were branded sub-optimal. Wes Streeting - until recently the health secretary and now a leadership hopeful - was described by Mandelson as sending a wild long hysterical message criticising Israel.

The release of the second tranche of files relating to Mandelson's appointment sparked chaos in the Labour government. And the carnage within Labour was foreshadowed by a handwritten note from Mandelson to then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the end of 2024, saying Sir Keir would never regret appointing him as US ambassador.

Lammy however later apologised for his part in Mandelson's appointment and, in a letter sent to MP Emily Thornberry, revealed that he suggested Tory councillor George Osborne for the role. Lammy said I suggested George Osbourne should be considered on any shortlist given his close links with senior Republican figures. The Labour politician also suggested David Miliband, Dame Valerie Amos and Dame Cathy Ashton as possible candidates.

The release of the second tranche of files was later branded an embarrassment for Sir Keir, who kept a decidedly low profile yesterday before being pictured in the back of an Audi near Mandelson's Regent's Park home in the evening. Labour's puppet master and a £1m cover-up: Files are a sea of Tipp-Ex - but they expose back-biting Labour MP for Kensington and Bayswater Joe Powell called on the government to learn its lessons after Andy Burnham launched a scathing criticism on X. In the wake of the files' release the Mayor of Manchester, who has been tipped to succeed Starmer, wrote Today's revelations will further damage people's confidence in our political system.

When I left Westminster 10 years ago, I did so in the belief that it needed fundamental culture change. I remain of that view and believe that change can't come soon enough. People have lost faith in a Westminster system which puts private vested interests above the wider public interest and concentrates too much power in too few hands. We urgently need a national politics which, rather than looking past places like Makerfield, properly works for them.

We need a new political culture that is rooted in accountability and a genuine focus on the priorities of working people. If we are serious about restoring trust in politics, we must rebuild a system where public service is at the heart of decision-making





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