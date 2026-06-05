Labour's Plan to Extend Inheritance Rights to Unmarried Couples Sparks Debate

The UK government's proposal to grant automatic inheritance rights to cohabiting couples has drawn criticism from pro-marriage campaigners who warn it could increase family breakdowns, while the Ministry of Justice says it reflects modern society.

Labour's plans to extend new rights to unmarried couples have sparked controversy, with campaigners warning the proposals could increase family breakdown s. The government has launched a consultation on giving cohabiting couples-those living together without being married-similar inheritance rights to married couples.

Over 3.5 million cohabiting couples would automatically gain a share of their partner's home and finances if one dies without a will. Additionally, unmarried couples who separate could for the first time access a portion of proceeds from a house sale. Eligibility would apply to couples who share a child or have lived together for at least three years, provided they can convince a court they are in an "enduring family relationship".

Pro-marriage groups have expressed deep concern, arguing the changes will downgrade the importance of marriage while the government fails to promote its benefits. Dr Harry Benson, research director of the Marriage Foundation think tank, called the plans "both foolish and fundamentally flawed," citing record levels of family breakdown in the UK.

He noted that nearly half of teenagers are not living with both natural parents and warned the proposals would worsen the situation, leading to more avoidable breakdowns and costing taxpayers an estimated £64 billion. The Marriage Foundation's previous research showed family breakdown has increased fivefold since the 1970s, driven primarily by the collapse of unmarried families with children rather than divorce. Dr Benson urged the government to reconsider, saying the reforms would discourage commitment and increase family breakdown.

In response, the Ministry of Justice insisted the changes are necessary to better reflect modern society, stressing that the new rights for unmarried couples are intended to be distinct from those of married couples to preserve the sanctity of marriage. Justice Secretary David Lammy stated the reforms strike a balance between tradition and modernity and that the justice system should work for everyone





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