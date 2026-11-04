Labour's Pay-Per-Mile Road Tax Plan Sparks Privacy Fears Over Digital Tracking

Labour unveils plans to digitize road tax collection using car connectivity, triggering criticism from Tory and privacy groups over Big Brother surveillance fears.

The Labour government has introduced a controversial new road tax proposal that aims to digitally track drivers' car mileage, igniting significant privacy concerns regarding a surveillance scheme described by critics as 'Big Brother' in nature. Under specific plans detailed in the small print of last week's Budget, ministers intend to utilize the in-built connectivity systems found in newer vehicles to interact digitally with cars and calculate the bills for motorists driving electric and hybrid models.

How Digital Mileage Tracking Will Work

Transport officials have stated that this technological integration is designed to prevent mileage fraud and streamline the road tax payment process by removing the need for manual reporting. The Treasury insists that the new measure would require motorists to opt-in to the system, arguing that it provides a convenient way to manage tax obligations without physical checks. Most modern cars already display mileage electronically near the speedometer, and officials want to access this data digitally to calculate pay-per-mile tax bills accurately.

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Specifically, the proposal includes the creation of an eVED Connect scheme, which pledges to develop an opt-in system to make use of vehicles' in-built connectivity. This technology could also support mileage estimation, allowing the system to predict future bills based on current driving patterns. The plan was unveiled in the Commons by Chancellor John Healey and represents a significant shift in how the state intends to collect vehicle taxes from electric and hybrid owners.

Tory Opposition and Privacy Group Criticism

Tory transport spokesman Richard Holden accused Labour of a significant policy U-turn, pointing out that the party previously ruled out tracking drivers' mileage amid serious privacy concerns about location data sharing. Holden stated that Labour wanted your car gossiping to the taxman every mile you drive, characterizing the move as part of a war on drivers designed to fund benefit handouts. He demanded that Labour be honest with drivers and rule out pay-per-mile road pricing for good, warning that motorists should not be taken for a ride.

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Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK group, which campaigns for lower driving taxes, described the plan as reeking of Big Brother Britain and questioned the voluntary nature of the scheme. Cox argued that motorists have every right to ask how long this monitoring will last and what other personal data might be collected, such as where you drive, where you visit, and what you do in your private life. He warned that allowing the state to track cars could turn motorists into digitally tracked cash cows rather than free travelers.

Josie Appleton, director of the Campaign for Freedom in Everyday Life, added that the new mileage tax is becoming a gigantic excuse to monitor and invade the liberties of e-vehicle drivers. She highlighted fears that automatic reporting systems could be weaponized in case of an emergency or to meet green targets, potentially allowing officials to raid homes to check for mileage fraud. Appleton emphasized that cars, journeys, and freedom to travel are private matters, not assets for Westminster to control.

Tax Rates, Timeline, and Financial Impact

Pay-per-mile, also known as eVED, will be enforced from April 2028, marking a major change in the UK's taxation landscape. The new levy, first announced by ex-Chancellor Rachel Reeves in last year's Budget, will be charged at 1.5p a mile for hybrid motorists and 3p for fully electric cars. This charge will be paid in addition to the current standard road tax, known as Vehicle Excise Duty, and is intended to address the financial black hole created by falling fuel duty receipts.

The Treasury collected £24billion in fuel duty last year, a figure that is declining as people switch away from fossil fuel-powered cars. To compensate for this loss, the new tax will rise annually in line with the Consumer Prices Index rate of inflation from April 2029. For a pure electric motorist who drives 10,000 miles a year, this change means facing an extra annual bill of around £300 by the time the inflation adjustments take full effect.

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Despite the Treasury's insistence that the scheme will not require trackers to be fitted to vehicles and that where and when miles are driven will not have to be reported, critics remain unconvinced. The government failed to set out in detail how the system will work in practice or what specific safeguards will be put in place to ensure drivers' location and journey details are not inadvertently recorded by the in-built connectivity systems.