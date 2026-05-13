Labour's new tourist tax will cause more pain for those already struggling with the rising cost of living and price many Brits out of going on holiday. The Government's new Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, announced in today's King's Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays.

Labour ’s new ' tourist tax ' will price many Brits out of going on holiday - causing yet further pain for those already struggling with the rising cost of living .

The Government’s new ‘Overnight Visitor Levy Bill’ announced in today's King's Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays. The surcharge is expected to be five per cent of accommodation costs, and will go towards funding local infrastructure and tourism. Labour’s metropolitan mayors have heaped praise on the tax - with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying it is 'great news for London'.

But Rachel Reeves' levy will only cause more misery for Brits already struggling with their household finances, and comes despite Labour saying it is doing all it can to ease the cost of living. New polling reveals one in five Brits would choose not to book a holiday in England if it were introduced.

Commenting after the King's Speech, Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said that the new family holiday tax will be 'a blow for seaside towns and hit families in the pocket' - and that the Conservatives would oppose the new tax when Labour bring it to Parliament in the next parliamentary session. He said: 'At a time when every penny matters, my message to Rachel Reeves is clear: hands off our holidays.

' And Reform's Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick blasted the tax as a 'death knell for many seaside resorts'. The Government's new ‘Overnight Visitor Levy Bill’, announced in today's King's Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays.

Rachel Reeves' levy will squeeze Brits even further as they struggle with their household finances, with new polling revealing one in five Brits would choose not to book a holiday in England if it were introduced. Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said that the new family holiday tax will be 'a blow for seaside towns and hit families in the pocket'.

The polling reveals voters are nearly 10 times more likely to vote against an MP who backs the holiday tax than back them at the ballot box, threatening the Government's majority in 200 seats - and putting the political futures of Wes Streeting, Ed Miliband, Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper, Emma Reynolds, and Steve Reed at risk. UKHospitality, the hospitality industry, opposed the tax.

Chief executive Allen Simpson said that opposition was by a majority of their constituents; it would deter millions from holidaying in England; and it would hit hardest the very families the Government says it wants to help. The tax would add more than £100 to the cost of a two-week break according to research from the organisation. The levy is yet another hammer blow to the hospitality industry, already the victim of 'eye-watering' tax rises under Labour.

The hotel industry is still battling enormous cost increases and declining confidence. Adding a new tax on to family holidays, business travel and international tourism will strangle growth, reduce investment, and put jobs at risk





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Labour Metropolitan Mayors Shadow Chancellor Overnight Visitor Levy Conservatives Ukhospitality Overnight Visitor Levy Bill Tourist Tax Holiday Tax Rising Cost Of Living Declining Confidence Reform UK Overnight Visitor Levy Bill Seaside Towns Holiday Destinations In Europe

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