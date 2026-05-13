Labour's New 'Tourist Tax' Sparks Outcry Over Rising Cost of Living

Labour's proposed 'Overnight Visitor Levy Bill' has triggered widespread criticism as it threatens to burden financially strained British households. With regional mayors set to impose additional charges on overnight stays, the tax is expected to further restrict domestic holiday affordability, intensify pressure on the hospitality sector, and spur public discontent leading into the 2024 elections.

Labour's controversial ' tourist tax ' is set to exacerbate financial strains on British families, further tightening the noose around household budgets already stretched thin by the rising cost of living .

The government's newly announced Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, outlined in today's King’s Speech, empowers regional mayors across England to impose an additional fee on overnight stays, with the charge expected to be around five percent of accommodation costs. Proceeds from this levy are earmarked to support local infrastructure and tourism development. The proposed tax has already stirred sharp divisions, with proponents like London Mayor Sadiq Khan praising it as great news for the city.

However, critics argue that the tax will impose yet another burden on Britons, many of whom are struggling to keep up with mounting expenses. Recent polling indicates that one in five British citizens would forgo booking a holiday in England if the tax were implemented, highlighting the potentially significant deterrent effect it could have on domestic tourism. Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride has condemned the policy, calling it a blow for seaside towns and an unnecessary financial hit to families.

'At a time when every penny counts, my message to Rachel Reeves is clear: hands off our holidays,' he stated, pledging that the Conservative Party would staunchly oppose the tax in the upcoming parliamentary session. Reform UK's Treasury spokesperson, Robert Jenrick, went further, labeling the levy a potential death knell for numerous coastal resorts. The policy’s unveiling follows months of speculation and brings to light deep reservations among the public, particularly those most affected by economic pressures.

According to research by UKHospitality, nearly two-thirds of individuals who find it challenging to make ends meet are against the holiday tax, with the levy projected to add as much as £100 to a standard two-week vacation. With Labour already facing public backlash after recent local election defeats, the new tax is likely to further alienate voters.

Polling indicates that a majority would be more inclined to vote against MPs supporting the holiday tax, risking the careers of several high-profile Labour figures, including Wes Streeting, Ed Miliband, Angela Rayner, and Rachel Reeves. Allen Simpson, CEO of UKHospitality, warned that the tax risks deterring millions from vacationing in England, disproportionately affecting low-income families.

'The Chancellor has reiterated that a holiday should not be beyond the reach of hardworking individuals, yet this tax moves the dream further away,' he noted. Industry leaders are uniformly critical, with Alistair Handyside of the Professional Association of Self-Caterers stating that the tax would instantly elevate the UK to one of the priciest holiday destinations in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kate Nicholls of UKHospitality described the levy as a misguided policy at the worst possible time, burdening businesses already grappling with soaring expenses and dwindling consumer confidence. The hospitality sector, heavily besieged by previous tax hikes, now faces renewed jeopardy, with the tax threatening to hobble growth, deter investment, and jeopardize employment. Curiously, England remains the sole G7 nation prohibiting its authorities from introducing tourist levies.

Projections suggest that a tourist tax in London alone could generate £240 million annually, highlighting the financial allure of the proposition. This move stands in contrast to Scotland and Wales, which have already implemented overnight visitor taxes, raising concerns about its broader economic implications





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Labour's new 'tourist tax' will price many Brits out of going on holidayLabour's new tourist tax will cause more pain for those already struggling with the rising cost of living and price many Brits out of going on holiday. The Government's new Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, announced in today's King's Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays.

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