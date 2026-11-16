Labour's Milburn Report Proposes Youth Job Subsidies and NI Cuts

Alan Milburn's review suggests £3,000 grants and national insurance cuts to help under-25s. Andy Burnham emphasizes investment over benefit cuts, warning against short-term impoverishment of youth.

Ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn's upcoming independent report outlines significant financial incentives to reverse rising youth inactivity in the United Kingdom. The review proposes direct subsidies for employers hiring under-25s and changes to national insurance contributions to stimulate recruitment.

Specific Subsidy Mechanisms Proposed

The core mechanism involves providing firms with substantial cash injections for recruiting inactive young people. A £3,000 youth jobs grant would be available to employers who take on a candidate who has been out of work for six months. Additional financial support includes a further £2,000 for hiring care leavers, young parents, or disabled young individuals. Small businesses with fewer than 50 staff members would qualify for an extra £2,000 top-up. The total volume of these grants could increase from 20,000 annually to 60,000 per year under the new framework.

Also read Namdar Group Proposes 1,344-Unit Transit-Oriented Rental Complex in Downtown Miami

In addition to direct grants, the report recommends structural tax adjustments to reduce the burden on hiring. Milburn is set to suggest doubling the national insurance threshold for earnings from the age group starting at £5,000 to £10,000. This reduction in employer contributions would be implemented gradually over five years, beginning with the retail and hospitality sectors.

Work Guarantees and Benefit Conditions

The report introduces a controversial legal guarantee requiring under-25s to secure work, training, or employment support. Young people who refuse to engage with these offers may face reductions in their financial support. The proposal suggests moving individuals off certain health-related benefits and onto a new youth allowance paid at the standard universal credit rate.

Advertisement

Andy Burnham has framed this approach as a shift from passive support to active engagement. He argued that benefits must serve as a backstop rather than a starting point for young people. The system would prioritize understanding individual ambitions and identifying necessary help to achieve career goals instead of simply establishing entitlements.

Political Opposition and Financial Concerns

Labour MP John McDonnell has criticized the potential for short-term hardship caused by these reforms. Writing for Labour List, he warned that impoverishing youth before adequate job support exists amounts to performative cruelty. He argued that such measures play into negative prejudices about young people being unmotivated or malingering.

Burnham acknowledged the political sensitivity of the review while insisting that the reforms represent a generational shift in investment. He stated that supporting young people in the future requires prioritizing them as targets for investment rather than cuts. The Prime Minister echoed this sentiment, noting a strategic move away from paying for failure toward investing in success through early childhood intervention.

Long-Term Economic Impact and Timeline

The scale of upfront investment required to implement these changes raises concerns about public finances. Savings from the proposals are not expected to materialize for approximately a decade. Milburn has warned that crude cuts to support would only displace the problem to other areas of the government ledger without resolving the underlying crisis.

Advertisement

The review is published in full on Tuesday, offering a radical overhaul of the welfare system to tackle the rise in NEETs. While Burnham promised that reforms would involve spending differently rather than more money, the immediate cost to the treasury remains a subject of intense debate among policymakers and economic experts.