Labour’s Help to Buy reboot risks ‘trapping’ flat owners in unsellable homes

Flat owners risk being left “trapped” in unsellable homes as Labour’s revived Help to Buy scheme lures buyers to new-build properties, industry experts have warned.

The Government expects the Your First Home scheme to help around 70,000 first-time buyers on to the property ladder - Christopher Furlong/Getty Imageslures buyers to new-build properties, industry experts have warned.

Your First Home, a £4.7bn equity loan scheme, will offer first-time buyers the option to put down a 2.5pc deposit on a new-build property, with the Government topping up a further 20pc, when it launches in April. The scheme will allow those with a household income of up to £110,000 outside London – and up to £140,000 within the capital – to purchase a property directly from a developer, with price caps varying depending on region.

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, there are concerns that it could make those in existing starter homes struggle to find a buyer, particularly in London’s slowing flat market. Last year, more than 85pc of flats in the capital had failed to sell within six months of listing, according to property portal Zoopla, amid fears over rising service charges, high mortgage costs, stalled leasehold reforms and increases in building insurance for those in properties with cladding.

Paula Higgins, of HomeOwners’ Alliance, a lobby group, warned there was a risk the Government’s new scheme would leave many first-time buyers “stuck” in their existing homes. She said: “The Your First Home scheme will attract the very same pool of first-time buyers who would otherwise be buying existing leasehold flats.

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“These are people who bought their first homes believing they were doing the right thing, getting on to the property ladder and investing in their future. “Now, with delays to leasehold reform, unresolved building safety issues and rising service charges, many must feel they bought at entirely the wrong time – they are stuck. ” Harry Scoffin, campaigner at Free Leaseholders, said it would “condemn the leasehold flat market”, leaving existing homeowners “trapped” in unsellable properties.

He added: “We’re already seeing a capital depreciation of up to 54pc in six years on some blocks of flats in London. People have been turning their backs on those properties. This will just make it worse. ” In his Budget last month, John Healey, the Chancellor, announced that the government-backed scheme would help around 70,000 first-time buyers on to the property ladder.

He said it would give a helping hand to those who did not have access to the “bank of mum and dad”. It comes three years after the end of Help to Buy, an equity loan scheme that ran from 2013 to 2023 and offered deposits of up to 40pc for those who lived in London, and 20pc outside.

During its lifetime, Help to Buy was heavily skewed towards houses, with just 21pc of the 370,000 properties sold under the scheme comprising flats, official figures showed. Emily Williams, of estate agency Savills, said the new scheme which will help keep down the cost of deposits for larger properties than buyers would otherwise have purchased, would probably go the same way. She said: “ will be most effective in places where you can build a three-bedroom house.

The average age of a first-time buyer is 33, so they might have children and are looking for a family home where they can live for longer. ” Ms Williams added that a post-Covid preference for more space and access to a garden, coupled with “inflationary pressures” around leasehold properties, had “driven caution towards flats”.

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Andrew Boast, at SAM Conveyancing, whose findings around exclusions in the former Help to Buy scheme led to changes to its terms and conditions, said excluding the second-hand market from the scheme would also leave exiting landlords “facing a slow market” as they dealt predominantly in starter homes.

“If you’re taking away first-time buyers who potentially would be looking to buy that type of property, then you’re making it harder for that buy-to-let landlord to sell,” he said, adding developers would ultimately be the ones to benefit from having “state support funnelled into their pipelines”. However, others in the industry downplayed the impact of the scheme, pointing out that the plan to support 70,000 buyers over five years would help just a fraction of the decade-long Help to Buy scheme launched by the Conservatives.

Chris Lee, one of the architects of Help to Buy, said stringent regional price caps would further limit its effects on those trying to sell. He said: “Demand for Your First Home is likely to be high, but only the lucky few will actually benefit.

“For those existing flat owners, there are other market conditions which are severely hampering their ability to sell – namely, higher mortgage costs, stamp duty, concerns over leasehold properties and outstanding remediation work following cladding safety reform. ” A Ministry of Housing spokesman said: “Your First Home will help first-time buyers across the country without the bank of mum and dad on to the housing ladder, whilst also boosting housing supply and supporting jobs and investment in the housebuilding sector.

“It has been specifically targeted at those who need support the most which is why we have set income caps and local house price caps. ”