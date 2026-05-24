Labour's EU push suffers blow as top figure warns on euro, no rebate prospect

Labour's push to rejoin the EU suffered a setback today as a top figure warned Britain would need to accept the euro. The head of the EU-UK Parliamentary assembly also suggested there would be no prospect of reinstating the rebate. The intervention by Sandro Gozi will fuel fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of Labour desperation to restore ties. As a contest to replace Keir Starmer takes shape, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also backed reversing Brexit, although he is playing down the prospect of it happening soon. Sir Keir is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit this summer, despite alarm over concessions on taking Brussels rules, cash contributions and a youth 'free movement' scheme. The summit - initially pencilled in around the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum - could be pushed back as Brussels waits to see what happens with the leadership. Mr Gozi, a French MEP, told the Independent that the UK's re-entry to the EU could be fast-tracked, as it would be seen as a 'victory for Europe'. Cabinet minister Darren Jones was asked this morning whether Labour would be dropping objections to free movement to get closer ties. 'We're not abandoning them,' he said. 'We had very clear red lines in our manifesto and we will be sticking to them.'

Labour 's push to rejoin the EU suffered a blow today as a top figure warned Britain would need to accept the euro. The head of the EU-UK Parliamentary assembly also suggested there would be no prospect of reinstating the rebate.

The intervention by Sandro Gozi will fuel fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of Labour desperation to restore ties. As a contest to replace Keir Starmer takes shape, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also backed reversing Brexit, although he is playing down the prospect of it happening soon.

Sir Keir is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit this summer, despite alarm over concessions on taking Brussels rules, cash contributions and a youth 'free movement' scheme. The summit - initially pencilled in around the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum - could be pushed back as Brussels waits to see what happens with the leadership.

Mr Gozi, a French MEP, told the Independent that the UK's re-entry to the EU could be fast-tracked, as it would be seen as a 'victory for Europe'. Cabinet minister Darren Jones was asked this morning whether Labour would be dropping objections to free movement to get closer ties.

'We're not abandoning them,' he said. 'We had very clear red lines in our manifesto and we will be sticking to them.





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Labour EU Rejoin Euro Rebate Sandro Gozi Ursula Von Der Leyen Keir Starmer Darren Jones Free Movement Brexit Referendum Summit Institutional Memory Alignment Obsession With Carve-Outs Victory For Europe Candidate Countries Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Reform

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