Labour's Double-Down on Pension Raids and Welfare State

The news text discusses Labour's approach to pensions and the welfare state, highlighting their worship of state pensions and their tendency to raid private pensions when needed. The text also mentions the tax-raising budget of Rachel Reeves in 2021, which was criticized for its impact on middle-earners, women, and the self-employed.

The scheme proposed by Sir William Beveridge in 1942, which led to the creation of the basic state pension, has been the subject of Labour 's worship and boundless generosity towards state workers' pensions.

However, Labour's approach towards private pensions, funded by workers and employers, is seen as a giant piggy bank to be raided whenever needed. The tax-raising budget of Rachel Reeves in 2021, which aimed to slash the 'salary sacrifice' cap for private pensions, disproportionately affected middle-earners, women, and the self-employed. The decision was criticized for targeting those in the financial services sector and failing to address the soaring welfare bill





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Labour Welfare State State Pensions Private Pensions Salary Sacrifice Rachel Reeves Gordon Brown Financial Services Net Zero Energy Policy Cost Of Living Middle Earners Women Self-Employed

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