Labour's deputy leader vents frustration over male-dominated leadership battle

Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell has complained that 'three men' are fighting to be prime minister and suggested a woman will have to 'clear up the mess'. She vented her frustration that the party's focus is on leadership jostling instead of debating 'big ideas'. Ms Powell also advised Labour's leadership rivals to make their moves in 'a few less football kits and tight shorts'.

Labour 's deputy leader last night complained that 'three men' are fighting to be prime minister and suggested a woman will have to 'clear up the mess', it is reported.

Lucy Powell is said to have vented her frustration that 'the moves of three men - or maybe it's two men now' were dominating the party's attentions. As Keir Starmer battles to remain in Downing Street - while Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting eye up a bid to replace him - Ms Powell bemoaned Labour's current state. According to Politico, the Manchester Central MP lamented how the party was focused on leadership jostling instead of debating 'big ideas'.

She is also said to have issued light-hearted advice for Labour's leadership rivals to make their moves in 'a few less football kits and tight shorts'. Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor who is heavy favourite to succeed Sir Keir, has frequently been photographed out running in sports gear in recent weeks.

In another quip at Labour's male-dominated leadership battle, Ms Powell added: 'For women in politics, a lot of what we do is clear up the mess that the men leave behind'. She praised ThinkLabour's new female boss for 'doing a great job of that as well', after the think tank recently rebranded from Labour Together following a series of controversies.

Labour's deputy leader last night complained that 'three men' are fighting to be prime minister and suggested a woman will have to 'clear up the mess', it has been revealed. Ms Powell is also said to have advised Labour's leadership rivals to make their moves in 'a few less football kits and tight shorts'.

Despite being a close ally of Mr Burnham, Ms Powell's comments will spark speculation about an effort to get a female Labour MP - perhaps even herself - onto the ballot paper for any upcoming leadership contest. Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, has not ruled out standing for the leadership and denied reports she agreed a deal with Mr Burnham to support him as leader if he promised to give her a senior position in his Cabinet.

Mr Burnham is currently standing as Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election in his bid to return to the House of Commons. If he wins the June 18 contest, Mr Burnham is set to go on and challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership with a view to replacing him as Prime Minister. He was handed a route back to Parliament by the resignation of Josh Simons as Makerfield MP.

Mr Simons' decision to quit the Commons last month came just weeks after he stood down as a minister. He quit the Government following close scrutiny of his time in charge of Labour Together between 2022 and 2024. The think tank, which helped Sir Keir get elected as Labour leader, is said to have hired a PR firm to investigate journalists reporting on its funding.

APCO Worldwide is reported to have been paid £36,000 to examine the personal, political and religious 'backgrounds and motivations' of reporters in 2023. The investigation is said to have taken place after stories were published about Labour Together's failure to declare more than £700,000 in donations. A Whitehall investigation found Mr Simons had not breached the ministerial code, but he resigned from his post at the beginning of March.

Following the controversy, Labour Together underwent a full rebrand and is now known as ThinkLabour under new chief executive Alison Phillips





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Labour Deputy Leader Leadership Battle Male-Dominated Female MP Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Thinklabour PR Firm Labour Together Apco Worldwide Whitehall Investigation Ministerial Code Makerfield By-Election Prime Minister Labour Together Apco Worldwide Whitehall Investigation Ministerial Code

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