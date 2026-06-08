Labour's Defence Investment Plan in Chaos as Ministers Fight Over Funding

The UK's Defence Investment Plan, aimed at boosting the country's depleted armed forces, is mired in chaos as ministers fight over how much to spend. The plan, already months late, is still being haggled over, with defence sources warning that the Ministry of Defence could be left with barely £2billion a year extra. Ex-military leaders and defence contractors have warned that the ongoing delay is making the UK look weak internationally and threatening jobs domestically. Former Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff has urged the Government to move quickly to shore up its defences, warning that further delays could lead to 'catastrophic costs'.

Labour's blueprint for boosting the UK's depleted armed forces with billions of pounds of new funding is mired in chaos as ministers fight over how much to spend.

Downing Street had hoped to publish the Defence Investment Plan this week, amid dire warnings about Britain's ability to defend itself from Russia and other foes. But the DIP, which is already months late, is still being haggled over as ministers fight to protect funding for their departments. One insider described the talks on the Defence Investment Plan as 'chaos' amid signs it could still take weeks to appear.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to produce the plan, first ordered more than a year ago, before a Nato summit in early July. Defence sources told the Daily Mail that at the end of the process the Ministry of Defence could be left with barely £2billion a year extra - substantially less than Labour spent on removing the two-child benefit cap.

Ex-military leaders and defence contractors have warned the ongoing delay is making the UK look weak internationally and threatening jobs domestically. Whitehall wrangling continued last night even as Sir Keir hosted Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz for a Downing Street summit on the Ukraine war.

This weekend The Mail on Sunday revealed that all five of the UK's current fleet of Astute subs were currently not deployed due to maintenance and other technical issues Recent polling has found that Brits are split on whether to increase defence spending with many members of the public resistant to the trade-offs and cuts that might follow such an increase. Ipsos found that 37 per cent of Britons say government spending on defence and the Armed Forces should be increased, even if this means extra Government borrowing, higher taxes, or less money to spend on other public services.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent think defence spending should remain the same and 15 per cent believe defence spending should be decreased. Around half of Brits would oppose an increase in defence spending if it meant a decrease in spending on public services or tax rises. But former Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff said the country could suffer 'catastrophic costs' unless the Government moves to shore up our defences immediately.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the continuing delays were a 'mark of shame', adding: 'Labour only care about funding welfare, they cannot be trusted with our national security.

' Mrs Badenoch said: 'It has been over a year since the Government concluded its review of our Armed Forces. The investment plan should have been published last autumn.

'The military is tearing its hair out waiting for Keir Starmer to make a decision. British jobs are on the line. Our national security is being undermined.

' Sir Richard, Nato's former deputy supreme commander in Europe, and one of the authors of last year's review, said further delays were putting the country at risk. 'We've got to secure our country,' he told the BBC. 'It's important to do that, to spend now... what we cannot have is catastrophic costs, not only for treasure but blood downstream. We want to avoid future conflict - Russia is a threat, we've got to deter it.

' Sir Richard urged Sir Keir to show 'political leadership' and push through the 'tough choices'





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Labour's Defence Investment Plan Ministers Fight Over Funding UK's Depleted Armed Forces Defence Spending Catastrophic Costs National Security Sir Keir Starmer Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch General Sir Richard Shirreff Nato Summit Ukraine War

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