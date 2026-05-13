Labour’s Controversial ‘Tourist Tax’ Sparks Outrage Among Brits and Industry Leaders

Labour’s proposed Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, allowing regional mayors to impose a 5% surcharge on overnight stays, has drawn intense criticism for potentially increasing financial strain on families already struggling with the cost of living. Polling indicates strong public opposition, with concerns that the tax could deter domestic tourism and harm the hospitality sector. Labour’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves defends the measure as a means to fund local infrastructure, but critics, including industry leaders and political opponents, argue it is poorly timed and economically harmful.

Labour’s newly proposed ‘ tourist tax ’ has sparked significant backlash, with critics arguing that it will exacerbate financial hardships for British holidaymakers already grappling with the rising cost of living .

The ‘Overnight Visitor Levy Bill’, unveiled in today’s King’s Speech, grants regional mayors in England the power to impose an additional charge on overnight accommodations. Expected to be set at five per cent of the overall accommodation expenses, the surcharge aims to fund local infrastructure and tourism initiatives.

While metropolitan mayors, including London’s Sadiq Khan, have praised the measure as beneficial for urban economies, opponents contend that it will place an undue burden on families who can ill afford another financial strain. According to recent polling data, one in five Britons would forgo booking a holiday in England if the tax is introduced, underscoring widespread public discontent. The proposed levy, championed by Labour’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has drawn sharp criticism from political rivals.

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride condemned the tax as a ‘blow for seaside towns and hit families in the pocket’, while Reform UK’s Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick labeled it a ‘death knell for many seaside resorts’. The Conservative Party has pledged to oppose the measure when it reaches Parliament, with Sir Mel asserting, ‘At a time when every penny matters, my message to Rachel Reeves is clear: hands off our holidays.

’ Reform UK has further reassured that none of its mayors would implement the tax, which they deem terribly timed. The controversy deepens as new research reveals a strong public opposition to the tax. Polling by UKHospitality shows that over 68% of Brits who struggle financially oppose the levy, which could add over £100 to the cost of a two-week holiday. The organization warns that the tax will deter domestic tourism and disproportionately impact low-income households.

Allen Simpson, chief executive of UKHospitality, emphasized that the measure is ‘opposed by a majority of constituents’ and could deter millions from holidaying in England. Alistair Handyside, chair of the Professional Association of Self-Caterers, echoed these concerns, predicting that the tax would make the UK one of the most expensive holiday destinations in Europe overnight. The levy has also drawn criticism from industry experts, who highlight its potential to hinder recovery in the already beleaguered hospitality sector.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, condemned the tax as a ‘wrong policy at the worst possible time’, citing soaring operational costs and declining business confidence. She warned that the additional financial burden would stifle growth, weaken investment, and jeopardize jobs. The proposed tax faces further complications as England stands alone among G7 nations without a mechanism for regional tourist levies. Scotland and Wales have already introduced similar measures, with London potentially generating £240 million annually from the tax.

However, its implementation remains a contentious issue, with many MPs facing political risks amid widespread voter opposition





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Labour's new 'tourist tax' will price many Brits out of going on holidayLabour's new tourist tax will cause more pain for those already struggling with the rising cost of living and price many Brits out of going on holiday. The Government's new Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, announced in today's King's Speech, will allow English regional mayors to hit tourists with an extra charge on overnight stays.

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Labour's New 'Tourist Tax' Sparks Outcry Over Rising Cost of LivingLabour's proposed 'Overnight Visitor Levy Bill' has triggered widespread criticism as it threatens to burden financially strained British households. With regional mayors set to impose additional charges on overnight stays, the tax is expected to further restrict domestic holiday affordability, intensify pressure on the hospitality sector, and spur public discontent leading into the 2024 elections.

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