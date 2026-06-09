Labour's Civil War: Starmer Launches 'Stop Burnham' Campaign as By-Election Looms

The Labour Party faces escalating internal conflict as Prime Minister Keir Starmer steps up efforts to counter potential leadership challenges from Andy Burnham ahead of the Makerfield by-election. The article details the rising factional tensions, recent confrontations among MPs, and what's at stake for Labour's future direction.

Keir Starmer is intensifying a 'Stop Burnham' campaign as internal divisions within the Labour Party deepen into open factional conflict. The Prime Minister has been summoning groups of ministers to unequivocally state his intention to resist any leadership challenge.

His allies have also been critical of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's left-leaning economic proposals, highlighting the growing rift between the party's moderate and progressive wings. Rivals anticipate that the conflict will erupt into the public sphere if Burnham secures victory in the Makerfield by-election scheduled for June 18.

Burnham has essentially confirmed that a win will prompt him to launch a leadership bid, though his supporters are divided on whether to move immediately or wait for a more opportune moment. In response, Sir Keir has been personally meeting with MPs to assert his resolve to remain in office, making it clear he will not step down without a fight.

Starmer's strategy involves consolidating support ahead of any potential contest by accelerating a series of policy announcements designed to appeal to the parliamentary party. A Cabinet minister has already engaged in a heated on-air confrontation with a Burnham supporter, underscoring the high tensions. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Labour MP Clive Lewis traded sharp words on ITV's Peston programme, with Nandy accusing Lewis of "breathtaking arrogance" after he commented on voter sentiment in Makerfield.

She challenged his credibility by pointing out he had not visited the constituency, while she represents the neighboring seat of Wigan. Lewis dismissed the national Labour brand as "toxic" and argued that the by-election campaign is solely focused on Burnham's personal appeal, not the party. The exchange grew increasingly testy, with both MPs insisting on their direct connection to the community.

The by-election has become a de facto referendum on Burnham's leadership potential, drawing intense activity from Labour MPs and activists on the ground. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner's presence in Makerfield fueled speculation about a possible political alignment with Burnham, though no formal pact has been declared. Polling indicates Burnham holds a ten-point lead over his Reform UK opponent, though the final result may hinge on how right-leaning voters split between Reform and the minor Restore candidate.

With Burnham's victory looking likely, attention in Westminster is shifting to his next steps. He has long been seen as a potential leadership contender, and his allies suggest he is preparing to mount a challenge, despite Starmer's vows to fight on.

Some observers note that even if Burnham triggers a contest, Starmer could technically stand again without having to gather the usual 80 MP nominations, yet many doubt he would subject himself to the public scrutiny of summer hustings, which could be politically damaging. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also signaled his own ambitions, potentially broadening the field. The 'Stop Burnham' effort is not only about defending Starmer's position but also about shaping the party's ideological direction.

Starmer's team is reportedly planning a "blizzard of activity" involving a suite of 'legacy' policies aimed at boosting his standing among MPs and neutralizing Burnham's economic platform. The internal warfare reflects a deeper struggle over whether Labour should pursue a centrist strategy or shift further left.

Burnham's record as Mayor of Manchester, where he has implemented region-specific policies, is both a strength and a point of contention; his supporters argue he offers a credible alternative, while critics question the national applicability of his approach and his clarity on fiscal matters. A notable moment came when Burnham, in a recent interview, declined to specify the current fiscal rules, which opponents seized on as evidence of economic unseriousness.

The frosty personal relationship between Starmer and Burnham reduces the likelihood of any negotiated settlement, making a contested leadership battle more probable. As the by-election approaches, both sides are mobilizing their networks, with loyalists warning that Burnham's victory could accelerate a leftward shift that might jeopardize Labour's electability.

The outcome in Makerfield will not only determine a parliamentary seat but also signal the balance of power within Labour, setting the stage for a potentially turbulent leadership contest that could define the party's future





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Labour Party Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Leadership Contest Makerfield By-Election Lisa Nandy Clive Lewis Angela Rayner Wes Streeting Factional Tensions UK Politics

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