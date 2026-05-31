Labour's Civil War Escalates as Wes Streeting Calls for U-Turn on 'Jobs Tax'

Labour's internal conflicts have intensified as Wes Streeting and Tony Blair clash over economic policies, with the former PM pushing for lower taxes and welfare curbs. Streeting has called for a reduction in employer national insurance contributions to incentivise hiring, while Blair has argued that the state already spends too much and that the Labour Party must be cautious about treating populism as a consequence of economics.

Labour's civil war escalated again today as Wes Streeting called for a U-turn on the 'jobs tax'. Mr Streeting took aim at Rachel Reeves' controversial hike to employer national insurance as jostling to replace Keir Starmer continues.

The huge raid featured in the Chancellor's first Budget in 2024, with businesses warning it has been a drag anchor on recruitment - particularly for young people. Meanwhile, Tony Blair has renewed his clashes with Andy Burnham and the Labour Left as the ex-PM pushes for lower taxes, welfare curbs and scaling back Net Zero.

In an article for the Observer he swiped at Mr Burnham's critique of 'neo-liberalism' and demands for more Government control of the economy, pointing out that the state already spends half of national income. Wes Streeting took aim at Rachel Reeves' controversial hike to employer national insurance as jostling to replace Keir Starmer continues.

Tony Blair has renewed his clashes with Andy Burnham and the Labour Left as the ex-PM pushes for lower taxes, welfare curbs and scaling back Net Zero. Mr Streeting suggested a 'targeted reduction' of employers' national insurance contributions in an interview with the Sunday Times. He said it was a way to 'actively incentivise' hiring, amid alarm at a surge in Neets - young people not in education, employment or training.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden played down the idea this morning, arguing the tax raised money for public services such as the NHS. Mr McFadden told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips businesses already did not have to pay employers' national insurance for workers under the age of 21.

He said: 'Now, it's a fair point of debate to say maybe we should expand that or do something with it, but like every other call for a tax change, there's a cost to these things. You have to net these things off.

' He added: 'If you want to pull one lever in the tax basket, as it were, there will be consequences. ' Mr Burnham has berated Sir Tony - whose Government he served in - for not rejecting Margaret Thatcher's legacy. He attributed economic success in Manchester - where he is currently mayor - to a 'very interventionist' approach as he said the markets shouldn't dictate policy.

But the former PM hit back today: 'The prevalent view on the Left is that the financial crisis gave rise to populist sentiment, showing that neo-liberal economics failed and led to stagnant wages. Leave aside the fact that a country where almost half our national income is spent by the state is an odd form of neo-liberalism, we should be cautious about treating populism as a consequence simply of economics...

In an article for the Observer Sir Tony swiped at Mr Burnham's critique of 'neo-liberalism' and demands for more Government control of the economy.

'Break down the support for Brexit and Trump - the two big populist events of the past decade - and we see a large part of the support for both was not from the most disadvantaged. Cultural questions also matter. And too often progressive positions on these issues seem to have been driven by noisy pressure groups not common sense.

' In another apparent dig at Mr Burnham and the Left, Sir Tony said: 'The Labour Party purpose will always be social justice. But the skill with which it is achieved will determine the success or failure of that purpose. And that demands understanding the world before changing it





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Wes Streeting Tony Blair Employer National Insurance Economic Policies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANDREW NEIL: This is my real beef with Streeting and BurnhamThe negative - even hostile - response of many Labour politicians to Blair's critique of the Government tells you everything you need to know about where today's party stands on the key issues.

Read more »

Labour's Leftward Drift: Why Blair's Critique Was Met with HostilityAnalysis of Labour politicians' hostile response to Tony Blair's critique, revealing the party's shift towards state intervention, welfare, and egalitarianism, and away from market economy and enterprise.

Read more »

Tony Blair has completely lost his mind, writes Dan HodgesFormer Labour supporter Dan Hodges writes that Tony Blair's recent essay has left him questioning his former idol's sanity. Hodges argues that Blair's prescription for the country's ills is based on failed policies and a lack of care for the consequences. He criticizes Blair's handling of key issues such as Iraq, immigration, and Brexit, and suggests that his views are delusional and out of touch with reality.

Read more »

Labour's Civil War Escalates as Wes Streeting Calls for 'Jobs Tax' U-TurnLabour's civil war has escalated again as Wes Streeting called for a U-turn on the 'jobs tax'. The move is seen as a bid to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader. Tony Blair has also weighed in on the debate, pushing for lower taxes, welfare curbs, and scaling back Net Zero. The Labour Left, led by Andy Burnham, has been critical of Blair's views, with Burnham accusing him of not rejecting Margaret Thatcher's legacy.

Read more »