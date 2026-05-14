Labour's Civil War: A Summer of Chaos or a New Prime Minister?

The article discusses the ongoing power struggle within the Labour Party, with several candidates vying for the leadership position following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer. The article explores the challenges faced by the challengers, the potential impact on the party and the nation, and the rules governing the leadership election.

Labour's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos - if the challengers to Sir Keir Starmer can get their act together.

With an ever-changing field of candidates and permutations, it is not even confirmed that Sir Keir will even face a challenge. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been tipped to quit the cabinet today to take on his boss. But under party rules, he and any other challenger needs the written backing of 20 per cent of its MPs - currently 81 - to make it official.

It is not yet clear if he has that many, meaning he could yet be forced to abandon his bid in an embarrassing climb-down. But if he does have the numbers, it will open the floodgates for other challengers to come forward, including former deputy PM Angela Rayner, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns.

If more than one of Rayner, Burnham, and Miliband run, they could split the vote among members on the party's left, allowing the more moderate Streeting to come through the middle - or for Starmer to stay in No10. But much will depend on Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), which will set the rules of the contest





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Labour Party Leadership Election Sir Keir Starmer Challengers National Executive Committee National Executive Committee Rules Of The Contest Wes Streeting Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Ed Miliband Al Carns

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